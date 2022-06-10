Jamaican actress Shantol Jackson nominated for TV Choice Best Actress Award

Jamaican actress Shantol Jackson is among the actresses that have been nominated for Best Actress in a series at the 2022 TV Choice Awards.

Jackson earned a nomination for her role in season 11 of the ‘Death in Paradise’ series.

Death in Paradise, which is filmed in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, is broadcast on BBC One in the United Kingdom, and in France, the United States, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

- Advertisement -

The former model, who joined the cast in 2021, plays the role of Sergeant Naomi Thomas, a young detective who has transferred over from a neighboring island.

Shantol Jackson previously starred in the Idris Elba-directed 2018 crime drama Yardie, as well as Sprinter by director Storm Saulter. She is also known for her work in Jamaican productions, the most recent being Dahlia Harris’s Love and Dancehall.

Other actresses nominated in the category include Simone Ashley for Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan also for Bridgerton, and Lily James for The Pursuit of Love.

The TV Choice Awards will announce the winner during the live ceremony that will take place at the London Hilton on Park Lane in the United Kingdom on Monday, November 14.

TV Choice is one of the most popular awards shows in the United Kingdom, dedicated to the nation’s favorite TV shows and actors. Fans are able to vote for nominees online.