Jamaica Tourist Board-Sponsored Rebel Salute Delights Reggae Music Enthusiasts

OCHO RIOS, JAMAICA – January 22, 2020 – The 27th staging of Rebel Salute is being hailed as a resounding success. Approximately 20,000 local and international fans attended the two-day festival, billed as The People’s Show, at Grizzlys Plantation Cove in Ocho Rios. The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) was among the sponsors of the festival which for nearly three decades has made a significant contribution towards the preservation of reggae music.

Above: Camile Glenister, Deputy Director of Tourism, Marketing at the JTB (left) and Safi James-Barrow, Destination Marketing Manager at the JTB pose with festival principal Tony Rebel

Above: Queen Ifrica and Beenie Man were among the acts delivering stellar performances at Rebel Salute 2020 held at Grizzlys Plantation Cove in Ocho Rios on Saturday, January 18.

Below: Ugandan politician and pop star Bobi Wine made a return to the stage of Rebel Salute. Wine, now the Leader of the Opposition in Uganda and selected for the TIME 100 next list, thrilled fans on Friday, January 17.

One the major highlights of this year’s show was the Dub Plate Display on Saturday night, featuring one of the pioneers in Jamaica’s sound system arena, Jack Scorpio, alongside Dynamq, aka the Sudanese Child/River Nile Crocodile, a multi-award-winning sound clash selector from South Sudan, Africa. In an out-of-the-box moment, both selectors showcased their skills playing their “dubplates” in a clashlike atmosphere, which left the reggae music fans wanting more.