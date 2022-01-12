Jah Cure’s Attorney Will Argue Self Defense At Trial

The Dutch attorney-at-law Jan-Hein Kuijpers, who represents disgraced singer Jah Cure, says he is prepared to argue self defense at the entertainer’s trial January 12 in Dutch courts.

“Mr Alcock is waiting for his trial because he wants to clear his name… Mr Alcock testified in detail what happened, and for him it was a clear self-defense situation, witnesses have to be interrogated.” Said Kuijpers, as reported by The Jamaica Observer.

Siccature Alcock is charged with attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, aggravated assault, or attempted aggravated assault, following an alleged stabbing incident involving concert promoter, Nicardo ‘Papa’ Blake.

Kuijpers is the founding partner of the firm Kuijpers Nillesen, which specializes in criminal law.

He further stated, “In the meantime, he is trying to make the best of it… He is a powerful man.”

Jah Cure is no stranger to the inner workings of the justice system. In April 1999, he was found guilty of and sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape. He was released from jail on parole in July 2007, after serving eight years of the sentence.

In 2015, he was arrested by Trinidad and Tobago court marshals shortly after completing his performance at the O2 Park in Chaguaramas. He was charged with accepting money to perform and not showing up. However, after lengthy discussions between his lawyer Mario Merritt and attorneys representing the promoter whom he owed more than TT$83,000 in performance fees, the artiste was allowed to go free. He paid US$6,000 in cash to the court and agreed to pay the remainder.

Jah Cure recently celebrated his 43rd birthday behind bars and has since posted to his social media pages.

The man he is accused of stabbing is said to be a known con man who has duped several entertainers out of their performance payments over the years including, Eek-A-Mouse, Bounty Killer, Luciano and much more.