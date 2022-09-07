Ishawna Signs First International Record Deal

Jamaican dancehall artiste, Ishawna has secured her first international record deal with New York based Payday Records for four years.

Ishawna took to Instagram to share the big news with her followers sharing photos of the signing with producer Skatta Burrell and Payday music executive Patrick Moxey.

“Signed, sealed and ready to deliver!!! I am super excited to announce that I just signed my first international record deal,” the singer wrote.

The artiste continued by thanking her fans, her team and Skatta for always being there for her.

“Thank you Patrick Moxey @paydayrecords @ultrapublishing and the entire team. I’m so grateful to now have you as part of my journey. Thank you @skattaburrell for always being there for me, I’m so happy to share this moment with you.”

While thanking her fans for their support over the years, ‘Miss Legendary’ advised them that this was only the beginning.

“To my amazing fans and everyone that believed in me THANK YOU!!!!! This is only the beginning 🔥” she added.

The Pot of Gold singer ends her run as an independent artiste just a little more than two months after releasing the long-awaited collaboration with Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran titled Brace It.

Ishawna previously had a deal with Downsound Records, headed by Joe Bogdanovich. She, however, severed ties with that label in 2016 and had been operating independently.

Many followers congratulated the artiste on her new venture and wished her all the best in her future endeavours. One user wrote “congrats babe we been waiting on you! U have so much to offer.” Another user wrote “Baby girl you deserve this. We’ve been waiting for this to be your blessing. Continue the great work.”

Payday Records was relaunched in 2017, 25 years after it was founded by Moxey in 1992. The label helped launch the careers of some of the biggest and most influential names in hip hop. They were known for launching the careers of Jay-Z and Mos Def, according to Music Business Worldwide. Artistes launched via Payday Records currently have their music distributed by Ultra Music (also founded by Moxey) in the US and Sony in the UK.