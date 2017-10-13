Haitian-American filmmakers host seminar

Haitian-American filmmakers host film-making seminar in Miami

Haitian-American filmmakers Edson Jean and Joshua Jean-Baptiste, will host ‘Don’t Take Yes for an Answer’, a seminar that takes place Saturday, Oct 14 at1:00 pm at Tower Theater in Miami.

The duo, who were born in Florida, will address issues aspiring filmmakers face early in their careers, such as accepting tempting offers from producers and studios.

Along with Miami Film Festival director Jaie Laplante, they will also discuss their journey from shooting no-budget test-episodes to working on a new Miami project in the community that inspired them.

Learn why these two vibrant creatives are committed to making movies based on Miami, their hometown.

The duo won the Project Greenlight Digital Studio competition, for their digital series VAKABON.

Joshua Jean-Baptiste is a graduate of New World School of The Arts in Miami. He holds a BFA in acting and began his writing career shortly after finishing school. His recent productions include Plenty of Shrimp, a short play touching on online dating.

Joshua’s work primarily focuses on culture, social satire, technology, introspection, and making it happen!

Edson Jean is from Delray Beach, Florida. He received his Bachelors in Fine Arts degree in theater from New World School of the Arts in Miami. He wrote, directed and starred in The Adventures of Edson Jean, a 2012 project which was a finalist in the HBO Short Film Competition at American Black Film Festival. As an actor, his credits include War Dogs and the Oscar-winning Moonlight.