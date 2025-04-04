Entertainment

Garnett Silk Foundation set to host free event to honor reggae icon

Garnett Silk
By Toni-Ann Latty

As fans continue to remember the legendary Garnett Silk, his impact extends far beyond his unforgettable music. In tribute to the late reggae singer, The Garnett Silk
Foundation is set to host a free, all-day event to celebrate his life and give back to the community that raised him.

The Garnett Silk Legacy Funday is scheduled for April 26 at Brooks Park in Manchester, Jamaica, and is shaping up to be an unforgettable day filled with music, generosity, and remembrance.

The charity event, which is set to provide educational supplies and care packages to students in Manchester, is a heartfelt tribute to Garnett Silk’s legacy. Students will also receive financial support for external examination fees, ensuring that Silk’s spirit of giving back continues through the foundation’s work. The event aims to uplift the local community while celebrating the profound impact Silk’s music had on people worldwide.

Born on April 2, 1966, in Manchester, Jamaica, Garnett Silk quickly became one of reggae’s brightest stars in the 1990s. Most known for his soulful voice and spiritually charged lyrics, Silk created anthems like “Zion in a Vision,” “Hello Mamma Africa,” and “Oh Me Oh My”. His rise to stardom was tragically interrupted when he died in a house fire in 1994, just as he was on the brink of international fame.

Despite his untimely death, Silk’s influence remains undiminished. His music continues to inspire fans, and his legacy is preserved through the efforts of the Garnett Silk Foundation. This year, in honor of what would have been Silk’s 59th birthday on April 2, the foundation took action to ensure that his spirit lives on, not just through his music but also through tangible acts of kindness and support for his community.

- Advertisement -

The Garnett Silk Legacy Funday is a tribute to a man whose voice touched hearts around the world, and whose commitment to helping others will continue to inspire generations.

 

More Stories

Gianni Lee Skip Marley video

Gianni Lee uses AI to reimagine dancehall in Skip Marley’s ‘Close (Remix)’ lyric video

Afro-futurist artist and director Gianni Lee has taken dancehall into the future with a groundbreaking AI-assisted lyric video for Skip Marley's "Close (Remix)," featuring...
Florida filmmaker Ifé Duckie poses with Beenie Man at the 42nd IRAWMA Awards that took place in South Florida over the weekend.

Jamaican artists win big at 42nd IRAWMA Awards in Florida

Jamaican artists dominated the 42nd International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA), held on Sunday, March 30, at the Coral Springs Center for the...
Munair Zacca

Jamaican actor Munair Zacca, known for his role on ‘Royal Palm Estate,’ has died

Jamaican actor Munair Zacca, renowned for his significant contributions to Caribbean cinema and television, has passed away at the age of 79. Zacca was diabetic...
Vybz Kartel

Vybz Kartel drops new video ‘God Is The Greatest’

Dancehall icon Vybz Kartel marks a new chapter in his illustrious career with the release of his latest music video, God Is The Greatest. Directed...
Alkaline Featured in New Givenchy Campaign

Alkaline honored by Massachusetts for contribution to Jamaican music

Dancehall sensation Alkaline has received an official citation from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, acknowledging his groundbreaking contribution to Jamaican music, culture, and his global...
Livewire Series

Wray and Nephew Livewire Series rocks Kingston with Bugle, Jahshii, and Ruff Kutt Band

The atmosphere at Usain Bolt’s Tracks and Records was charged with excitement as the Wray and Nephew Livewire Series returned for another memorable night...
Agent Sasco and wife Nicole McLaren Campbell

Agent Sasco and wife Nicole McLaren Campbell expecting fraternal twins

Jamaican dancehall/reggae star and businessman Agent Sasco, born Jeffrey Campbell, and his wife, Nicole McLaren Campbell, are preparing to welcome fraternal twins into their...
Calabash Literary Festival

Calabash Literary Festival returns to Treasure Beach in May 2025

Jakes Hotel has announced the highly anticipated return of the Calabash International Literary Festival, set to take place from May 23–25, 2025, in Treasure...
bounty-killer

Bounty Killer thanks Minister Grange for support in regaining US visa

Dancehall icon Bounty Killer has publicly expressed his gratitude to Jamaica's Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, Olivia "Babsy" Grange, for her crucial...
Popular Jamaican dancehall artiste Squash arrested in Florida

Dancehall artist Squash to appear in Court on April 2 following Florida arrest

Dancehall artiste Squash, whose real name is Andrae Maurice Whittaker, is scheduled to return to a Miami-Dade courtroom on April 2 for his arraignment...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
nuns killed in haiti

Two nuns killed by gang members in Mirebalais town, Haiti

Skip to content