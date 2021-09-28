Fun And Safety Top Priorities for 2021 Miami Carnival Celebration

Revelers from all across the world will descend upon South Florida in October to party safely at the 37th annual Miami Carnival Celebration.

As a top tourist destination in the United States, Miami typically welcomes hundreds of thousands of carnival-lovers to the city for the celebration.

Tagyei Belinfante, one of the co-directors for the Miami carnival band GenX explained that, “Miami Carnival is kind of the melting pot for carnivals. The Jamaican promoters come here, Trinidadians, St. Lucia, Grenada, they all come here. So if you don’t go to any other carnival, you can visit Miami to get a feel of all of them.”

With the expectation of massive crowds in the midst of a pandemic, the organizers of this year’s event have placed safety as a top priority.

This year, all signature Miami Carnival events will occur at The Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition from October 8-10th.

All attendees and participants will be required to wear a mask at all times and present a negative PCR Test that needs to be done no earlier than October 6th before entering all of the official Miami Carnival events. There will also be a temperature check at each entrance point, and attendees who do not have hand sanitizer will be provided with a small bottle. Each reveler will also be provided with a mask to wear with their costume.

List of Miami Carnival Bands for 2021

One Island Band, Freaks Mas, Ramajay International, Dingolay Mas, Revel Nation, GenX, Euphoria Production, K-Paya, Savage Mas, Mascots International, DJunction Mas, Party Room Squad / Fusion Mas, Break Awae Kru, Wassi One / Natural Disasters, Collective Mas, Ti-Chapo Mas

Miami Carnival Steelbands

Sticks N Tones, New Generation Branches Steel Orchestra, Resurrection Steele Orchestra, Melo Grove Steel Orchestra, Lauderhill Steel Ensemble, Metro Steel Orchestra

Concert Lineup

Headlined by-Bunji Garlin + Fayann Lyons and the Viking Band

Ravi B & Karma-3x Chutney Soca Monarch, Dil E Nadan, The A Team Band, Iwer George, Motto, Nadia Baston, Teddyson John & Band, Patrice Roberts, Julien Believe, Asa Banton, Wendy & DJ Judgement, Destra Garcia, Skinny Banton, Jeran Pacasio

Friday, October 8th

Panorama – 5pm-11pm, Cost: $30

Saturday-October 9th

J’ouvert – 7am-3pm, Cost:$35

Sunday, October 10th

Miami Carnival Parade of Bands +Concert

11am-11pm, Parade begins at 12noon. Concert starts at 1 pm, Cost: $40. Cost after 5 pm-$45. VIP Experience, $150.

Miami Carnival’s Free Park & Ride Buses will run from the following locations for the entire weekend to the official events at Miami -Dade County Fairgrounds.

If you plan to take the park and ride bus, you will be required to wear a mask at all times and present a negative PCR Test that needs to be done no earlier than Wednesday, October 6th. This will be required before boarding the bus.