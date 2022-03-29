Feeling Gifted?

Good vibes is the recurring theme across Jamaican Grammy-Award-winning star Koffee’s debut album Gifted as the album bursts with positive and heartening messages.

Gifted features something for everyone, especially those Jamaicans in the diaspora who are missing home. Across the ten songs on Gifted, Koffee alternates between expressing her gratitude to being alive while detailing the crime and violence that’s plaguing Jamaica.

The album wastes no time in grabbing the attention of attention, offering entertaining soundtracks to play through the upcoming summer months with punchy tracks celebrating moments of joy, combining traditional reggae beats with a modern hip-hop flair.

While a song like Lonely puts a smile on your face, Defend, the shortest track on the album denounces gun crime and violence, and Shine features an acoustic guitar playing the most rudimentary reggae rhythm, her overall tone feels infectiously positive.

Paying tribute to Jamaica with Where I’m From and West Indies, these songs embrace her patriotic spirit- black green and gold as well as love for the wider Caribbean community.

The JAE5-produced single Pull Up is already a popular song. “Zero to a hundred in two, yeah, a so me flex pon you,” boasts the singer on a contagious beat and flavorful rhythm. This is the best example of her exuberant, sunny style, and is the perfect anthem for summer.

Born Mikayla Simpson in Spanish Town, Jamaica, the Ardenne High School graduate first made her mark as a teen. In 2019 she released her EP, Rapture, which showcased her versatility and her remarkable wordplay with a mix of traditional reggae instrumentation and slick beats. The release made Koffee the youngest person and first woman to win the Grammy for Best Reggae Album.

Gifted Track list: