Dominica’s Jazz N’ Creole Festival is Back this May

One of the Eastern Caribbean’s top music festivals is making a comeback!

Dominica will see the return of the popular Jazz n’ Creole Festival on Sunday, May 1, 2022, after a two years hiatus due to the pandemic.

This will be the 11th edition of the festival, which will feature a number of notable names from the region, from St Lucia’s Teddyson John and the JSJ Trio from Guadeloupe.

Acting Festivals and Events Manager, Samanatha Letang made the announcement recently.

“Born in Castries, St Lucia to a deeply spiritual home, Teddyson John started his musical journey at a young age, nurtured in the church. In 2007 he made a move to Gospel and R&B to Soca, taking his career to another dimension. The move earned him the Groovy Soca Monarch title in 2015 putting him on an international map that made him become a household name, locally, regionally and internationally,” she stated.

According to Destination Marketing Manager, Kimberly King the return of the festival is a responsible decision following the successful implementation of pilot events held during the carnival season.

“This year, we successfully piloted special events during what is traditionally called the carnival period and have now made the responsible decision to open up for more events. We anticipate that hosting events will attract more visitors to the island whether friends and family or leisure visitors.”

Joining the regional acts will be several local artistes that are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The first of those is a group of four local talented female Dominican group, Femme 4.

Femme 4 includes Marsha Laurent, Shalina Samuel, Marsha Augustine and Tasha Peltier.

Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole is a fusion of Jazz music with Creole music, food, and culture, all in the family atmosphere of Fort Shirley in the Cabrits National Park.

Jazz n’ Creole patrons will be required to provide either a vaccination card or a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours of the event.

With relaxation of the measures, visitors can breathe a sigh of relief who wish to experience this unique festival. Pre-arrival testing and testing upon arrival for fully vaccinated travelers at all ports of entry have been removed and pre-arrival health form is no longer required.

The organizers of Jazz n’ Creole, the Discover Dominica Authority through the Dominica Festivals Committee will host weekly press conferences leading up to the main event to discuss key event information, sponsors, fringe events, health protocols, exciting prizes, and more.