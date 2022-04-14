Diana King Raising Money for Top Surgery

Jamaican singer/songwriter, Diana King is making moves to undergo top surgery.

Diana, who came out as a lesbian in 2012, has started a GoFundMe to raise money to undergo surgery to remove breast tissue and produce a more masculine appearance in the chest.

The Shy Guy singer came out again to herself, two years ago as a non-binary wants to remove their breast tissue in keeping with them being genderless.

“Two years ago, I came out again to myself as non-binary, multi-spirit, feminine, masculine, everything in-between or just spirit. Genderless,” King shared on the GoFundMe page and other personal social media platforms hoping to raise US$18,000 for the surgery,

King’s fundraiser, which was launched last Friday, titled “I need to get something off my chest” is seeking to raise US$18,000, and so far, has raised US$4,080 contributed by 22 donors.

Diana is arguably one of the most successful Jamaican acts and continues to advocate for the freedom to be who she wants to be at any given time, without shame.

The artiste has been thinking about doing top surgery for some time now, but because of the culture back then, she suppressed the thought, almost forgetting about it.

“I’ve been thinking about this for decades, but what I was feeling was unheard of, especially in my time and culture, so every time it came up, I’d push it down so far, I almost forgot. But it never stopped poking me.”

King felt free and open after coming out but was still uncomfortable with her body.