Dancehall Star Charly Black Honors Hometown in Debut Album ‘Rio Bueno’

Popular Trelawny native Charly Black is proud of his debut album Rio Bueno, which is named after the birthplace of the star.

The album’s release comes after high anticipations peaked online for the record’s production to be complete.

The eleven-track dancehall project consists of party-inspired tempos, catchy choruses, and heavily layered bassline beats.

“This is the type of album that you can just press play and listen to straight through, it’s also for the ladies to feel happy again. I know that every song is a hit,” he mentioned.

The listener is induced to instant gyration from the beat, an inescapable reflex to ‘bubble and whine’ charges the brain. Charly’s ability to use mood-lifting phrases to complement the melody, stays true to his “Gyal Yuh A Party Animal” era.

Charly Black explained that the album has songs recorded from a long time ago and new ones, including the popular hit ‘Sidung’ done in 2020 on the ‘Incredible Riddim’.

“I am happy that my first album is out and available for all my fans. I made a lot of sacrifices to make certain things happen, and to see my first album out and available for my fans is a great deal.

Producers on the album include TJ Records, Teflon Zinc Fence, ZJ Dymond, Crawba Genius, Kenny Gray, Big Bone Music, Team Unstoppable Entertainment, DJ Tropical, and Chris Birch.