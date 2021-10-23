Charly Black Premieres New Music Video “Diggy Dee” Ahead Of Debut Album ‘Rio Bueno’

International dancehall star Charly Black has just premiered the music video for his song ‘Diggy Dee’ with Spanish DJ Sak Noel.

The dancehall banger is a signature blend of the Trelawny native’s addictive club scorching appeal, with a hint of reggaeton vibrations.

This new video comes courtesy of his official Vevo channel with visual direction by film director Kenny Gray.

Dimmed neon lights, acrobatic dancehall moves, bedazzled women shaking their derrieres and Charly’s injection of “good body gyal weh have ambition come wine up pan mi without warning,”- all sync perfectly with the timely beat.

As the scenes progress, the viewer is entertained with even more jaw-dropping moves from the scantily clad ladies who complement the song’s twerk-inducing intention.

Charly Black is excited about the release of his new video and is currently touring to promote the release of his debut album Rio Bueno on November 12.