Dancehall Group TOK Plans Commemorative album for 20th anniversary

Dancehall group TOK is gearing up for a major celebration in 2025 as they mark the 20th anniversary of their iconic 2005 album Unknown Language, which featured the hit song Footprints. Craigy T, a member of the group, revealed to the media that TOK plans to celebrate this milestone with special releases, including a commemorative album that will feature new collaborations and fresh takes on their beloved songs.

“We’re in talks with artistes from the African market to put a fresh twist on the songs people already love,” Craigy T shared. “It’s about honouring where we started while giving fans something new.” In addition to the album, TOK is preparing for an extensive international tour that will take them to Switzerland, Israel, Italy, the UK, Japan, Brazil, and South America.

During his appearance at the annual Island Music Conference on Sunday at the Courtleigh Auditorium, Craigy T emphasized the importance of Jamaican artistes pushing beyond the studio and focusing on networking to grow their careers. With over two decades of experience in the music industry, he urged local musicians to invest more time in connecting with others in their field.

“This conference is the perfect place for meeting and networking,” Craigy T said. “Connecting with people in your space — those at a higher level, those looking to step up, those you may need, and those who may need you. Every musician and entertainment practitioner should be here.”

When discussing the future of dancehall and reggae in international markets, Craigy T stressed the importance of putting in the groundwork in Europe. “Europe requires consistent promotion, being on the ground, and making real-world connections,” he explained. “Success there isn’t social media-driven. It’s about impact and sacrifice.”

He pointed to Black Hero as a model of success, crediting the artiste’s physical presence and dedication to conquering the European market. “Black Hero is conquering Europe right now because he understands the need to be physically present. That’s how you pull a crowd – by being in the space and making your mark.”

With key industry stakeholders, including festival owners, musicians, songwriters, booking agents, and promoters, present at the Island Music Conference, Craigy T recognized the importance of the event. “The calibre of people in this room speaks for itself. There are countless opportunities here,” he said, highlighting the potential for growth and collaboration in the music industry.