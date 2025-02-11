Dancehall artist Kiprich charged for promoting gang activity in music

The St. Catherine North Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) has arrested and charged 45-year-old recording artist Marlon Plunkett, popularly known as Kiprich, in connection with a song that allegedly promotes gang violence.

Plunkett, who resides in Kingston 5, was charged on Monday, February 10, with Use of Audio and Audiovisual Communication to Promote Criminal Activity. Authorities say the charge stems from a dubplate he recorded and disseminated across various media platforms, in which he allegedly endorsed gang violence and paid tribute to members of the One Order gang.

Kiprich’s management team has pushed back against the allegations, claiming the audio was “spliced and changed” to include more inflammatory language than originally intended. According to reports, the deejay recorded the custom-order dubplate for a foreign-based selector in the wake of the death of alleged One Order gang leader Othniel “Thickman” Lobban. Police say Lobban was a key figure in Jamaica’s criminal underworld, with influence in several sections of the island. His fatal shooting by law enforcement last month reportedly sparked a flare-up of violence in Spanish Town.

Kiprich’s arrest followed his designation as a person of interest by St. Catherine North police on Friday, February 7. He was among several men named by authorities who believe they may have information relevant to ongoing investigations into multiple violent incidents across the parish.

Spanish Town has experienced a surge in violence since January, prompting heightened security measures, including increased police presence and curfews in several areas. On Friday, authorities implemented a curfew affecting Oxford Road, Railway, Dela Vega City, Port Henderson (Okra Lane), and Dallas Lane. The measure, aimed at curbing ongoing criminal activity, ended on Sunday, February 9.

Law enforcement officials have stated that the curfews targeted areas where the listed persons of interest reside and were implemented amid rising tensions between police and residents. Kiprich was subsequently taken into custody and, following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney, was formally charged.

According to the Jamaica Observer, Kiprich has since been granted bail. He is scheduled to appear in the St. Catherine Parish Court later this month.

Authorities continue to crack down on media content they believe fuels criminal activity, warning that artists and influencers will be held accountable for material that promotes violence.