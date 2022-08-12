fbpx
Comedian Tracy Morgan means “no disrespect” when he brings his tour to the Miramar Cultural Centre

By Santana Salmon

The Miramar Cultural Center (MCC), will host Emmy-nominated comedian Tracy Morgan’s “No Disrespect” tour on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Born and raised in New York City, Morgan has become one of the most well-known and well-respected comedians in the U.S. His television appearances have included numerous stand-up specials, as well as a spot on the cast of Saturday Night Live (SNL) from 1996–2003. He is best known to millions of 30 Rock fans as Tracy Jordan, his character on the show who shares more than a first name from Morgan’s real life. Most recently, he could be seen on the acclaimed TBS comedy The Last O.G.

 Tickets for the “No Disrespect” show are on sale now at www.etix.com and prices range from $55 to $75, plus taxes and fees. Tickets may also be purchased at the Miramar Cultural Center Box Office open Tuesdays to Fridays from 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. and two hours prior to event start time. The show is for mature audiences only.

“Tracy Morgan is one of the most talented comedians of recent times and we are honored that he has selected the Miramar Cultural Center as one of the stops in his “No Disrespect Tour”, said Camasha Cevieux, Director of Cultural Affairs at the Miramar Cultural Center. “This is going to be a wonderful night of uncensored comedy that you can’t afford to miss. As a special offer, residents in our Miramar community can save 25% off tickets when proof of residency is shown, and tickets are purchased at the MCC Box Office.”

A place Where Community and Culture Converge™ Miramar Cultural Center is a destination for all; displaying the best the performing arts has to offer. Guests can experience MCC’s annual line-up of amazing events (MCC PRESENTS) that boasts more to come for the rest of the season. To learn more about upcoming events and activities, visit www.MiramarCulturalCenter.org or follow on social media @miramarcultural.

 

 

