Celebrate Miami’s Caribbean Community at the Uptown Avenue 7 Arts & Culture Festival

The Uptown Avenue 7 Arts and Culture Festival takes place this Saturday, November 13th from 12-7pm. The festival celebrates the rich Caribbean community of Miami with live entertainment, a parade, activities and FOOD!
Jamaican-American Miami native and Miami New Times Best R&B Artist in 2020 David Lyn will be performing, along with Haitian musical sensation and America’s Got Talent performers Harmonick and R&B legend Carl Thomas.
Experience a one of a kind multi-cultural explosion that is fun and FREE for the entire family.
A selection of festivities and programs for you to enjoy include:
-
Live musical performances by Carl Thomas, David Lyn, We Dem Zoes, Ev & Friends
-
Lunch & Learn Business Sessions
-
Ultimate Kid Zone w/all day fun from 12pm-6pm
-
Community Brunch with the Miami Dade Police
-
Health and Fitness fun including a 5k Walk and Community Bike ride at 10am and free health screenings
Main Confirmed Musical Acts
Carl Thomas (R&B)
Harmonik (Haitian Konpa Band)
Hip Hop Kidz (Hip Hop Dance)
Ev & Friends (Latin Fusion)
We Dem Zoes (Hip Hop)
David Lyn (Reggae)
Arts Prevail Project (Spoken Word)
The Multi-Cultural Food Vendor Village Includes:
Taco Negro @EatTacoNegro
Mr Frosty 305 @mr.frosty305
Stix On Wheelz @stixonwheelz
JKT’s Wings & Burgers:
Fruity Dressed Conch: @fruity_dressed_conch
We Pate Different: @WePateDifferent
And more!