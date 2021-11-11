Celebrate Miami’s Caribbean Community at the Uptown Avenue 7 Arts & Culture Festival

The Uptown Avenue 7 Arts and Culture Festival takes place this Saturday, November 13th from 12-7pm. The festival celebrates the rich Caribbean community of Miami with live entertainment, a parade, activities and FOOD!

Jamaican-American Miami native and Miami New Times Best R&B Artist in 2020 David Lyn will be performing, along with Haitian musical sensation and America’s Got Talent performers Harmonick and R&B legend Carl Thomas.

Experience a one of a kind multi-cultural explosion that is fun and FREE for the entire family.

A selection of festivities and programs for you to enjoy include:

Live musical performances by Carl Thomas, David Lyn, We Dem Zoes, Ev & Friends

Lunch & Learn Business Sessions

Ultimate Kid Zone w/all day fun from 12pm-6pm

Community Brunch with the Miami Dade Police

Health and Fitness fun including a 5k Walk and Community Bike ride at 10am and free health screenings

Main Confirmed Musical Acts

Carl Thomas (R&B)

Harmonik (Haitian Konpa Band)

Hip Hop Kidz (Hip Hop Dance)

Ev & Friends (Latin Fusion)

We Dem Zoes (Hip Hop)

David Lyn (Reggae)

Arts Prevail Project (Spoken Word)

The Multi-Cultural Food Vendor Village Includes:

Taco Negro @EatTacoNegro

Mr Frosty 305 @mr.frosty305

Stix On Wheelz @stixonwheelz

JKT’s Wings & Burgers:

Fruity Dressed Conch: @fruity_dressed_conch

We Pate Different: @WePateDifferent

And more!