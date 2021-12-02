Caribbean Food & Rum Festival Brings A Taste of the Islands to Florida on December 12

The Caribbean Food & Rum Festival will offer South Florida residents a taste of the most delicious Caribbean cuisine on Sunday, December 12, at the Hollywood ArtsPark at Young Circle in Florida.

As one of South Florida’s largest celebration of Caribbean-American heritage, attendees at this year’s Caribbean Food and Run Festival can island-hop among Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad, the Bahamas, Belize, Grenada and Haiti as they indulge in all things Caribbean – food, rum, cocktails, music, arts and crafts – at this family-friendly event featuring plenty of photo opportunities.

“We are thrilled to welcome visitors and locals to join us in celebrating the beautiful Caribbean culture found here in Greater Fort Lauderdale, where we welcome everyone under the sun,” said Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of Visit Lauderdale, the official destination marketing organization for Greater Fort Lauderdale.

Celebrated chefs bring mouthwatering dishes from Jamaica, Haiti, the Bahamas and Trinidad to Festival goers. Among them is celebrity chef Maurice who has been featured on Food Network’s “Chopped” and has been recognized with the 2021 Chef Award from the National Black Chef Association. Chef Maurice will serve up conch salad shots, lobster fritters with rum cream sauce and guava duff bites. Foodies will also enjoy Caribbean specialties and fusion cuisine from other renowned chefs and a curated selection of eateries.

“Greater Fort Lauderdale has a strong Caribbean community, and we’re excited to bring this experiential festival for everyone to enjoy authentic Caribbean flavors and entertainment in our inclusive, tropical paradise,” said Lindell Douglas, president and CEO of Caribbean Village Entertainment.

Live entertainment will be provided by the legendary reggae-fusion band Third World, Barrington Levy, Alison Hinds, Patrice Roberts, Julien Believe, Peter Ram and Pastor Kimola Brown-Lowe.

Mixologists will offer festival signature cocktails from Grenada, Haiti, Bahamas, Jamaica and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Tasting Pavilion will feature a wide variety of rum, whiskey and wine from the Caribbean. Cigar enthusiasts can indulge in a large selection of fine cigars in an upscale lounge and enjoy a curated rum pairing.

In addition to live musical performances, DJs will spin music throughout the day. The Kids Village will feature games and activities, including a rock-climbing wall, bounce house, face painting and more.