Caribana Toronto 2022: North America’s largest Caribbean Carnival is back!

Toronto’s Caribbean Caribana festival has grown exponentially since its start in 1967 and is currently North America’s largest cultural festival. What was once a three-day event has now grown into three weeks of celebration, absorbing most of the city with its infectious feel-good vibes.

Over one million tourists are expected in Toronto during the August long weekend to experience everything Caribana has to offer. The beauty of Caribana in Toronto is the varied audience it attracts everyone from families across Canada and the U.S, young singles looking for a fun time, to celebrities throwing Caribana-themed parties in clubs across Toronto.

Saturday, July 30 is the grand parade which sees thousands of revelers display costume pride as they jam down the Lakeshore.

Starting Thursday with Dayfete on the Roof at Toronto Event Centre to the Cruise in the 6ix, the party will keep going all weekend long. The carnival will also feature new events this year such as the Oasis and Carnival Pool Experience at Toronto Event Centre. Of course, the major events will be returning this year the most epic Caribana party yet, DayLit, was nothing but fun in the sun at Cabana Pool Bar! Sunday Blocko was the best way to end off Caribana 2019 weekend and dance the day away at Rebel nightclub. This year the carnival lovers can’t wait to do it all over again for Caribana 2022!

After months of preparation, the city welcomes, masqueraders in colorful and striking costumes as they wind their way from the assembly area at Exhibition Place along Lake Shore Boulevard. Although most of the parade is free, admission applies to Exhibition Place where patrons have the opportunity to enjoy the parade of the Mas Bands. Masquerade bands end up in Exhibition Place where masqueraders can party until 6:00 p.m.

More information is available at https://torontocarnival.ca/