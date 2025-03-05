Entertainment

Bunji Garlin and Fay Ann Lyons withdraw from Road March Competition amid controversy

Bunji Garlin and Fay Ann Lyons
By Toni-Ann Latty

Trinidadian Soca stars Bunji Garlin and Fay Ann Lyons have withdrawn from the Road March competition, citing concerns about the integrity of the judging process.

Their decision comes in the wake of a controversy surrounding the 2025 Road March race, which has sparked heated debates online about the fairness of the competition.

The couple announced their withdrawal in a video posted on social media, with Fay Ann explaining that recent online discussions influenced their decision. Earlier, she had reshared a video in which a Road March judge claimed that Machel Montano’s song Pardy was leading the competition. In response, the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organization (TUCO), which oversees the event, dismissed the judge for making premature public comments. However, the controversy had already cast a shadow over the competition’s results.

Bunji Garlin, a three-time Road March winner, addressed the issue on X (formerly Twitter), writing:
“I can’t remember a Carnival where my heart was this full. I wrote a song to tell a story of a people. Full stop. It took wings and went where it wanted and needed to go. It wasn’t written for anything else other than what it was written for. The people… and with that, I can sleep with ease tonight for more than 8 hours.”

His song Carry It was widely regarded as a strong contender for this year’s title, alongside Montano’s Pardy. On Ash Wednesday, Montano was preliminarily declared the winner, securing his 11th Road March title and breaking his previous tie with Fay Ann’s father, Super Blue, who has ten titles.

Fay Ann Lyons, also a three-time Road March winner, voiced her disappointment with the judging process, stating:
“We have decided that the competition sector is no longer attractive to us. The integrity, the way things are being done, the people they are putting to do the things that they have to do—it’s very uncomfortable and unsettling to us. In light of that, we have decided to step away.”

She previously won Road March titles with Display (2003), Get On (2008), and Meet Super Blue (2009). Bunji’s titles include Famalay (2019) and Hard Fete (2023), the latter of which he shared with his wife.

The couple’s withdrawal has ignited widespread debate within the Soca community, with many questioning whether their decision is temporary or permanent. Their exit marks a significant moment for the Road March competition, raising concerns about its credibility and future. As the Trinidad Carnival season comes to an end, discussions about fairness in the competition are expected to continue, with Bunji and Fay Ann’s departure adding fuel to the ongoing debate.

