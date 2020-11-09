Buju Banton Gifts Computers to Jamaican Children’s Homes

Veteran dancehall artiste Buju Banton has gifted Jamaican students at two children’s homes on the island with computer devices needed for online classes.
Banton, through his Buju Banton Foundation, made donations of laptops for each of the 40 boys at the Sunbeam Children’s Home in St Catherine. The Gargamel also donated desktop computers and chairs to the Mount Olivet Boys Home in Manchester.
Earlier this year, he had also donated his 3-million dollar cash prize from Jamaica’s Festival Song Competition to the Sunbeam Boys Home.
The Buju Banton Foundation said that American Rapper Kanye West pitched in to help Banton’s donation of computer devices to boys at the homes.
Friends of Buju Banton Foundation, We Thank You! Sunbeam Children’s Home gifted laptops for each boy at the facility. Mount Olivet Boy’s Home received desktop computers and chairs. Thanks Kanye West for contributing to our mission to improve the lives of at risk boys. In first photo from left: Rosemary Duncan(Director, Buju Banton Foundation), Buju Banton(Reggae/Dancehall Icon & Philanthropist), Mr. Patrick Newman(Administrator, Mount Olivet Boy’s Home)
In September, the rapper had visited Buju Banton at his Gargamel studio in Kingston. West tweeted a photo with the caption, “GREATNESS IN THE MAKING”, indicating a possible collaboration between the rap superstar and the reggae icon.