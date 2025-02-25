Entertainment

Brian McKnight added to Tobago Rhythm & Soul Festival lineup

By Amelia Robinson

R&B singer Brian McKnight, who faced backlash and concert cancellations last year over his estrangement from his three eldest children, has been announced as part of the lineup for the Tobago Rhythm & Soul Festival.

The news was shared on the festival’s Facebook page yesterday, drawing criticism from some commenters. However, the negative comments have since been removed from the post.

The Tobago Rhythm and Soul Festival (TRSF) is set to make its debut in 2025, marking a new chapter in the island’s cultural calendar. Managed by the Tobago Festivals Commission Limited, this exciting new event aims to capture the hearts of music lovers and culture enthusiasts, offering an immersive experience that blends the island’s rich musical traditions, culture, and natural beauty.

Last June, McKnight was scheduled to perform in Detroit but had to cancel the concert due to poor ticket sales. A subsequent performance in Washington, DC, also struggled, with tickets being offered at discounted prices. These declining ticket sales and cancellations are thought to be linked to a fan-led boycott, which stemmed from McKnight’s public estrangement from his children, Briana, Niko, and Brian McKnight Jr., from his first marriage to Julie McKnight.

Despite the controversy, McKnight is set to perform at the Tobago Rhythm & Soul Festival on April 19, 2025.

TRSF builds on the legacy of showcasing exceptional performances while bringing a fresh perspective that celebrates the rhythm and soul of the island. Attendees can look forward to world-class performances, along with a deep dive into Tobago’s authentic culture, offering a true taste of island life—a celebration of vibrant music, tranquil surroundings, and the warm spirit of the people.

Whether you’re drawn to the thrilling live performances or the chance to experience Tobago’s unique culture, TRSF is set to become a must-attend event for both locals and visitors. With its blend of island rhythm and soulful vibes, the festival promises an unforgettable celebration that will resonate long after the final note is played.

 

