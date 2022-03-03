BET To Showcase First Soca Cypher Today

Six soca artists will appear on the first-ever Black Entertainment Soca Cyber today. The show will feature famous soca artists from Trinidad and Tobago, such as Nessa Preppy, Erphaan Alves, Sekon Sta, Mical Teja, and Melly Rose.

Melly Rose, Kevin “Stadic” Charles, and BET’s producer of Social Media, Travis Harris, present the first soca cypher to be aired right after “Pass The Mic” with DJ Cassidy on BET.

According to a statement by BET, the trio created a platform for their musical peers after realizing that there was a lack of representation in the international market.

“The trio wanted to reach even more audiences by highlighting where the music has grown. One of those places is Trinidad, home of many talented artists like Fay-Ann Lyons, Patrice Roberts, Nailah Blackman, Machel Montano, and Melly Rose,” the statement said.

The soca freestyle was produced and filmed at the Mahogany Ridge in Trinidad’s beautiful north coast, where the artists will get a chance to showcase their talent to the world.

Stadic, who also hosts the show with DJ Ana on the turntable, produced the record, and Lee Aleong produced the video filmed by Ten Global Media.

The creative management by the trio will highlight and complement each artists’ flow on the riddim.

Last year, BET had a similar event highlighting Reggae and dancehall talent during the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Some of Jamaica’s top reggae and dancehall artists, such as ZJ Liquid, Koffee, Skip Marley, Shenseea, to name a few, were featured.

Cyphers have become a trendy feature on BET. While it usually showcases rappers freestyling on a beat, today it will include some of soca’s best musical stars and should be a show to remember.