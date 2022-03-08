Bermuda Court Charge Two Over Raft-up Show Involving Reggae Star Shaggy

Bermudian authorities have filed charges against two people for alleged breaches of COVID-19 restrictions for a boat raft-up show featuring Jamaican reggae star Shaggy.

Director of Public Prosecutions Cindy Clarke said the prosecution was approved against Matthew Strong and Selange Gitschner and the two counts are both related to alleged offenses on June 8, 2021.

But she said no charges will be filed against 53-year-old Shaggy — given name Orville Burrell — who put on a live performance during the raft-up. Raft-ups were banned at the time in Bermuda.

Clarke said it will be alleged that the defendants “aided, counseled and procured Orville Burrell” to contravene one of the COVID-19 rules “in that he, having traveled to Bermuda on June 8, 2021, did not quarantine until he received his negative COVID-19 result”.

Persons entering Bermuda are required to have a PCR test at the border and are required to remain in their place of residence until such time as they receive their results. However, it was reported that Shaggy attended the event before receiving his airport test result.

The second count will allege that they “failed to take all reasonable steps … to maintain appropriate physical distancing by not wearing a mask when one is required” as required by COVID-19 regulations.

The raft-up involved dozens of social media influencers brought to the island by US fashion brand Revolve. The event was staged under the auspices, permission and knowledge of the Bermuda Tourism Authority and other relevant government departments and was aimed at promoting and marketing Bermuda.

The staging of the event triggered a political firestorm and the Premier David Burt had to step forward to strongly deny claims that the event was authorized by the government. At the time, David Burt said “all raft-ups were illegal, and it was therefore impossible for the event to be approved”.

A police investigation was launched into the event which led to both promoters being charged for COVID-19 breaches.

Clarke said the case is expected to come before Magistrates’ Court on Friday.