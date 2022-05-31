fbpx
Beres, Cham, & Vegas Wowed Best of Best Crowd Despite Rain

Beres, Cham, Vegas at Best of the Best 2022
Beres, Cham, Vegas at Best of the Best 2022. Photo/Patrick Green
By Patrick Green

Reggae artistes Beres Hammond, Cham, and Mr. Vegas wowed a jammed-packed South Florida crowd last Sunday as patrons sheltered from heavy rain to soak in over six hours of entertainment at the 16th staging of the Best of the Best Caribbean concert at Bayfront Park in Miami.

At 3 pm, when the gates opened, there was a clear indication that patrons were going to be treated to not only some delightful entertainment but also “showers of blessings.”

By 4:30, thousands of Caribbean music lovers had gathered on the Bayfront grounds, consuming Caribbean delicacies and merchandise before showtime.  This was when the heavens opened, and everyone got busy scampering for raincoats and umbrellas.  However, the MC made it clear that the show would go on regardless of the downpour.

There was no disappointment in the entertainment package and the full slew of artistes delivered unreservedly to the jammed-packed venue of music lovers covered by umbrellas.

Beres Hammond
Beres Hammond. Photo/Patrick Green

Beres Hammond delivered his usual crowd-pleasing classics in nearly 60 minutes of performance in his first Miami appearance in two years.   Hits after hits, the perennial show favorite wowed the crowd as they sang and waved flags throughout his performance.   He was happy to be back in front of his fans, and there was no doubt that they enjoyed every minute.

Soca entertainer Patrice Roberts
Soca entertainer Patrice Roberts. Photo/[Patrick Green
Patrice Roberts gave the Caribbean crowd an exciting production of hits as the only female and Soca performer among a heavy dose of Reggae artistes which included Lyrical and Pressure.

Laa Lee was hungry to show his lyrical skills and gave a commanding performance to the receptive crowd.  2005 Rising Stars winner Chris Martin took the Miami crowd on a musical journey with his melodic voice for close to 30 minutes.  His performance was remarkable.

Sham
Reggae Artiste Cham. Photo/Patrick Green

The temperature was turned up at Bayfront Park however, when Cham took the stage at 11:15 pm.  By this time, the rain had gone, and he gave the crowd an opportunity to shout, wave and dance.  He was exciting, entertaining, and philosophical while delivering songs from his repertoire spanning over 22 years.

Mr Vegas
Reggae Dancehall artiste Mr. Vegas. Photo/Patrick Green

The show ended with a powerful performance by ‘Mr. Vegas.”   Along with his dancers, they took the Bayfront crowd on a reggae dancehall journey with what he called “real dancehall” music.  His stint was engaging and was a memorable note to bring the curtains down on Best of the Best 2022.

Beres performing at Best of the best 2022

 

Pressure, Laa Lee, and Chris Martin performing at Best of the Best 2022

 

Cham at Best of the Best 2022

 

Mr Vegas at Best of the Best 2022

CNW Network is South Florida's number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV.

