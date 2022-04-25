Beenie Man’s Album is Ready!

The King of the dancehall, Beenie Man says he is ready to drop his new album, Simma.

The dancehall legend has revealed that all tracks have been recorded and is awaiting approval from his record label, VP Records.

“Simms is now complete and I’m only awaiting a release date from VP Records,” he told the Jamaica Gleaner on Sunday (April 17) during his appearance at the retro party Yush in Kingston, Jamaica.

The Girls Dem Sugar deejay has been teasing his album for some time now and his fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

It’s been a while since the deejay released an album. The last time he released a full album was in 2006, when he dropped Undisputed, which produced a number of hits. Some of the classics off of that album include Heart Attack and Chacka Dance.

In an interview on Odyssey with Yendi Phillips last year May, Beenie Man stated that his album will include guest appearances by Hood Celebrity, Bunji Garlin, Sean Paul, Popcaan, Shaggy, Dexta Daps, Busy Signal, Anthony Red Rose among others.

The Grammy Award-winning musician is no stranger to iconic collaborations, having previously worked with international acts such as Janet Jackson, Wyclef Jean, Mya and the Neptunes.

With classics like King of the Dancehall, Who Am I, Romie and Slam, Beenie Man is widely regarded as one of the best dancehall artiste of all time whose recording career dates back to 1981.

At the age of eight he won the National Tastee Talent contest which led to several recording contracts.

In 1998 Beenie Man was nominated for the Best Reggae Album Grammy award for his album Many Moods of Moses and again a year later for The Doctor.

In 2000, he made dancehall fans proud when he took home the Grammy for his Art and Life album, which has been described by Apple music as ‘proving his crossover appeal” with the teaming up with key figures from the rap and R&B worlds.

Art and Life featured hit tracks such as Love Me Now, featuring Wyclef Jean and his Girls Dem Sugar collab with Mýa, topped the U.S. Billboard Top Reggae Albums chart, peaked at number 18 on the U.S. Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and peaked at 68 on U.S. Billboard 200 charts.

Beenie Man has received an impressive number of international music awards including MOBO Award for Best International Reggae Act in 1998.

His contribution to dancehall music was officially recognized by the Jamaican entertainment industry when he was formally crowned King of Dancehall in 2009 at Reggae Sumfest.