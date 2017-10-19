Barbados names street after Rihanna

Internationally renown pop sensation, model, makeup guru and actress Robyn Rihanna Fenty – more popularly known as Rihanna, is to be honored by the government of her homeland, Barbados.

Rihanna Drive

To highlight her numerous accomplishments, the Barbados government has announced it will officially change the name of Westbury New Road in the parish of St. Michael, to Rihanna Drive.

The street naming event will be held on Barbados Independence Day – November 30.

Born in St. Michael, Barbados on February 20, 1988, the singer grew up on Westbury New Road, Barbados.

Charity work

The street’s new name not only reflects Rihanna’s level of fame, but also serves as a reminder of her charity work. Earlier this year, the “Wild Thoughts” singer accepted Harvard University’s 2017 Humanitarian of the Year Award for her work with her Clara Lionel Foundation, the Global Citizen Project, UNICEF, and her contribution to building a breast cancer treatment center in Barbados.

The artiste will join Prime Minister Freundel Stuart for the two-hour ceremony that will include the ceremonial unveiling of Rihanna Drive.

Top selling recording artist

Rihanna is one of the best-selling recording artists of all time. She is the youngest and the fastest solo artist to earn fourteen number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as a current total of 31 Top 10 Hits on the same chart. She was named the Digital Songs Artist of the 2000s decade and the top Hot 100 artist of the 2010s decade by Billboard. Among numerous awards and accolades, Rihanna has won eight Grammy Awards, twelve American Music Awards, twelve Billboard Music Awards and the inaugural Icon Award at the American Music Awards of 2013. Widely recognized for frequently reinventing her style, she received the Fashion Icon lifetime achievement award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2014. Forbes ranked the international artiste as the fourth most powerful celebrity of 2012, and was named one of Time‘s “100 Most Influential People in the World” later that year.