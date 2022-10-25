Ashanti Celebrates 42nd Birthday in Antigua

R&B singer Ashanti is no stranger to the Caribbean and judging from her Instagram posts seemed to have had a grand time celebrating her 42nd birthday in Antigua and Barbuda.

Who can blame her? Antigua is one of the most beautiful countries in the Caribbean and what better way to celebrate such a milestone.

The Grammy-winning artiste chose to celebrate the milestone while enjoying the sun, sea, and sand in the two-island state in fine style with relatives and some of her closest friends.

This is the second time that the celebrity celebrated her birthday in Antigua. In 2020, Ashanti turned up on the island for her 40th birthday along with Rapper Flo Rida where the group stayed at the Hodges Resort.

Sharing her experience with the world, in a series of posts on Instagram the singer posted a wide range of seductive bikini pictures.

In a post, Ashanti shared that she was grateful for the outpouring of love she received for her birthday along with the success she achieved over the last 12 months.

“This has been an incredible year filled with peaks and valleys… I must say my heart was pierced quite a few times…but it healed and was filled with love again… I was able to celebrate the 20th anniversary of my first album “Ashanti” and in the same week receive a star on the Hollywood walk of fame…released my first children’s book “My name is a story” did a UK tour and shot two movies,” she wrote.

“I am beyond grateful as I continue to thrive and unfold my journey. As I sit on this island reflecting on life surrounded by family and friends, I am truly grateful to God for another year. Thank you all so, so much for your love and birthday wishes I appreciate you deep. Love y’all!!!!!”