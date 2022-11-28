Ashanti and Ja Rule Dominate at Mega Yush

It was nothing short of excitement at Mega Yush on Saturday when American superstars Ja Rule and Ashanti came and dominated the stage, which left many patrons in awe.

Known globally for songs like Always on Time, Mesmerize, What’s Luv and Down 4 U the pair performed all their major hits.

- Advertisement -

Grammy Award-winning singer Ashanti, who has in the past expressed deep love for Jamaica and dancehall music, wore a sexy one-piece outfit consisting of a black, green, and gold leotard with fishnet stockings, thigh-high boots, and a ponytail. Her backup dancers also wore outfits in the rich gold color, to represent the Jamaican national flag.

When the pair walked on to the stage, the audience sang every tune word-for-word along with them. As Ashanti and Ja Rule alternated time on the stage, they gave the crowd a full package. Ashanti, along with her backup dancers, used the entire stage to ensure partygoers would not be disappointed. She showed off her vocal talent on her tracks such as Into You, What’s Luv, Rain On Me and The Way That I Love You.

- Advertisement -

Ja Rule, who said he was happy to be back performing in Jamaica after having been banned for ten years for profanity while performing his tune I’m Real, also delivered a strong set. His unique voice filled the venue as he rapped the lyrics to hit songs Where Would I Be, New York, Baby Say Yeah and Between Me and You.

Ja Rule who was feeling the crowd and his performance took off his shirt while performing. This was one of the highlights during his performance as screams and cheers echoed through the venue from adoring female fans. The men totally enjoyed Ashanti’s performance and her two backup dancers who never missed a beat.

Both Ashanti and Ja Rule continuously expressed their joy at sharing a stage on the island for the first time during their performance. For almost two decades, YUSH has been a calendar 90s and 2000s event. This year, the mega version is aimed at raising proceeds for the UWI scholarship fund.