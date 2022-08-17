A St. Mary Mi Come From is Back

Jamaica’s reggae artiste and conceptualizer of the popular charity show ‘A St. Mary Mi Come From,’ Capleton has revealed that the event will be back on the calendar next year.

He made the revelation during Thursday Night’s Live ‘Acoustic Inna Di City’ at The Cove on Winchester Avenue in Kingston for which he was the headliner.

The event which is slated for next year will be held at the Gray’s Inn Sports Complex in Annotto Bay, St. Mary.

Capleton who is a strong on giving back to communities stressed the importance of the show while speaking with the Jamaica Observer newspaper.

“It is very important, because giving and sharing is the act of God and me is a humanitarian. I love to give back to schools and hospitals, reform centers and community centers … I keep back-to-school [treats] in St. Ann, St. Mary, even in Kingston,” he said.

The artiste, popularly known as “the fireman” escaped serious injuries on Tuesday when he was returning from a charity show in Cedar Valley, St. Thomas when the Mercedes-Benz SUV he was travelling in “hit a stump” and overturned along the Llandewey road in St. Thomas. The vehicle was totaled.

A St. Mary Mi Come From is Capleton’s way of giving back to the parish of his birth. Its last staging was in 2018. Over the past 15 years, the concert has generated JM$8 million for charitable projects in the parish.

What characterizes the event is that there are a substantial number of young and upcoming artistes who are excited to grace the stage and see it as their chance to show themselves to the community. Proceeds from the show go to selected charitable projects in the parish of St. Mary.

Capleton, whose given name is Clifton Bailey, rose to fame in the late 1980s with hard-hitting dancehall songs like No Lotion Man and B..bo Red.

A decade later, his life and music became more spiritual after he embraced Rastafari. Since then, he has become known for anthems such as Raggy Road, Tour, Wings of The Morning, and Jah City.