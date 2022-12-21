A Legendary Performance from Burna Boy in Jamaica

It was an exceptional night, with a legendary performance fromthe African giant Burna Boy. Scores of Jamaicans came out to see the Last singer who gave an exceptional performance, leaving patrons wanting more.

The Afrobeats hitmaker whose given name is Damini Ogulu expressed his love for the Jamaican culture and its people. It didn’t take long for the African giant to leave his mark on the thousands of patrons in attendance. From his catalogue of hits, he performed tracks such as Bank on It, Jerusalema, Its Plenty, Location, Kilometre and Alone from the Black Panther soundtrack, For My Hand, among others, leaving men and women alike in amazement.

The entertainer promised a night of unexpected treats, two of which were cameo performances with Serani on Secrets, and the headliner and Popcaan and Toni-Ann Singh. According to Burna Boy, collaborating with Serani was a childhood dream.

“When I was 16, or 15 or 14, or something like that, I used to be inLondon and I’d go to the barbershop every time and they’d play this song: Love you girl, do you feel the same? I don’t wanna play games: I knew I had to work with him one day”; he said, referring to Serani’s 2008 classic No Games.

His almost two-hour set concluded with the crowd favorite, Last Last from his Love, Damini album.

Earlier in the evening, songbird Lila Ike serenaded everyone, she felt the mood of the people and delivered. While Popcaan, a crowd favorite, came and conquered the stage. The dancehall artiste performed his new single Next to Me with the beauty queen Toni Ann Singh. The crowd loved every moment of it. To top it off, Beres Hammond joined him on stage, and that was undoubtedly one ofthe highlights of the night. There were guest appearances from Protoje, Kabaka Pyramid, and Serani.

With every concert there were a few technical difficulties. The promoters, Twisted Entertainment, Duke Concept and Solid Agency, in a release apologised for the technical difficulties with the sound.

“We also apologise for flaws in crowd control, particularly the Ultra-VIP. We are committed going forward to ensuring a better experience where these are concerned, fulfilling a better overall entertainment product”; the release said.

The technical difficulties, which especially impacted Popcaan’s set saw him walking off the stage at one point because his microphone kept cutting out.