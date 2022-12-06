Popcaan to Perform With Burna Boy At His Show In Jamaica

With just a few weeks away from Burna Boy’s highly anticipated show in Jamaica, dancehall artiste Popcaan is confirmed as one of the local Jamaican artistes who will be performing.

Since the announcement that the Nigerian Afrobeats artiste will be stopping in Jamaica as part of his Love, Damini tour, there has been much excitement from fans in Jamaica.

On Instagram, Popcaan confirmed his appearance with an event poster showing himself and Burna Boy on the cover.

- Advertisement -

Burna Boy’s performance in Jamaica has sparked much excitement as he is the first Afrobeats artiste to visit the island. The Grammy-nominated artiste has also had a successful 2022 as he copped a nomination for Best Global Music Album for Love Damini, his sixth studio album, and another nomination for Best Global Music Performance for Last, which was recently certified platinum in the United Kingdom.

Popcaan is currently working on his new album, tentatively titled Great Is He. The St. Thomas native recently released his new single Next To Me, featuring Jamaican beauty Toni-Ann Singh.

Popcaan and Burna Boy also released a collaboration dedicated to Toni-Ann Singh earlier this year. The two artistes will be performing the single.

- Advertisement -

This will not be the first time that the two will be sharing a stage as the Unruly Boss Popcaan surprised fans at Burna Boy’s Love, Damini Summer Tour at Kultureland in Toronto in August.

Midway through what looked like Burna’s solo performance of T.A.S. (Toni-Ann Singh), Popcaan burst onto the stage to screaming fans, as he performed his verses in true dancehall style.