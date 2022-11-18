Burna Boy’s Love Damini Tour Heads to the Caribbean

Grammy Award-winning Nigerian superstar Burna Boy is set to bring his Love Damini tour to the Caribbean islands of Trinidad, Antigua, and Jamaica in December.

The concert takes place in Trinidad December 16 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Antigua December 17 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, and his last stop in Jamaica December 18 at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Burna Boy is the first African artiste ever to headline a stadium in these Caribbean islands. No details are forthcoming at this time about any other artistes on the line-up.

The Grammy-winning singer, whose given name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, boasts collaborations with Beyonce, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and dancehall star Popcaan.

Burna Boy is one of the greatest musicians across the globe. In 2019, he won Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards and was announced as an Apple Music Up Next artiste. His fourth studio album, African Giant, was released in July 2019 and won Album of the Year at the 2019 All Africa Music Awards and was nominated for a Best World Music Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. He was awarded the African Artiste of the year at the 2020 VGMA’s.

Burna Boy released his fifth studio album, Twice as Tall, in August 2020, which was nominated for the same category at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, making him the first Nigerian artiste with back-to-back nominations at the Grammys. In 2021, Twice as Tall won the Best World Music Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

In July 2022, Burna Boy released his sixth studio album, Love, Damini which also became the highest debut of an African album on Billboard, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and France.

In October, Burna Boy was given the award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic for his achievements in music.

Burna Boy’s concert is being hosted by Duke Concept, a world leading brand in the African and Caribbean entertainment atmosphere which has hosted events in major venues across the globe, most especially in North America; Fete Kingdom and Show Entertainment, an Antigua-based entertainment, promotions, and event management company with a focus on producing international casted events and festivals; and Solid Agency Company/Burke Bodley Ltd., a team which has more than three decades of experience in the entertainment and media industries.

Tickets are on sale at Burna Boy’s website: www.onaspaceship.com.