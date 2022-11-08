Shaggy to perform at 12th Annual Cali Roots Music and Arts Festival

It’s guaranteed good vibes at California Roots Music and Arts Festival. The 12th Annual Cali Roots will return to Monterey, California, to the grounds where modern American music festivals were born (Monterey County Fairgrounds, the home of Monterey International Pop Festival in 1967 and forever home to Monterey Jazz Festival).

The May 25- 28 festival boasts a solid lineup with artistes such as legendary hip-hop collective, Wu-Tang Clan, the rollicking ska-punk band, The Interrupters, and Mr. Boombastic himself, Shaggy, will make their Cali Roots debut on the very stage where Jimi Hendrix famously set his guitar on fire. The festival will also see the return of mainstay favorites Dirty Heads, Hirie, Atmosphere, Cypress Hill, Iration, SOJA, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Dispatch, and Sublime with Rome.

In true Cali Roots style, Good Vibez Presents have built out their impressive lineup with an eclectic blend of the best in live music from all four corners of the globe. Collie Buddz, Jesse Royal, Kes, Lila Iké, and Mykal Rose from the Caribbean; Gentleman, Alborosie, Dub Inc, and The Skints from Europe; Hawaii’s Anuhea, Kolohe Kai, and Maoli; and New Zealand’s L.A.B. and Katchafire round out an all-star lineup sure to light up California’s Central Coast.

Festival goers will be captivated by the unique experiences guaranteed to stimulate all senses at the festival. “Every year we sit down as a team, and brainstorm how we can continue to connect with the fans and create an original experience,” says Dan Sheehan, festival producer and co-host of Cali Roots Radio on SiriusXM’s The Spectrum. He further indeed that, “It’s not only in the overall big details like groundbreaking performances and collaborations that fans have come to enjoy, but it’s also the little details like partnering with local small businesses.”

In addition to the music, Cali Roots offers local food and beverage vendors, captivating art installations, on-site greening initiatives, community-focused nonprofits, and intimate pop-up performances.

This announcement comes hot on the heels of the inaugural Rebels & Renegades, the newest festival added to the Good Vibez repertoire. Also held at Monterey County Fairgrounds, year one attendees were treated to performances from Cody Jinks, Shooter Jennings’ Zevon tribute, Trampled by Turtles, Nikki Lane, Houndmouth, and more.

Cali Roots is an all-ages-welcome event, and kids ten and under can attend for free with parents or guardians.

Cali Roots 2023 Lineup:

Thursday:

Headliner to be announced: Michael Franti and Spearhead, Atmosphere, SOJA, Katchafire, Dub Inc, Mihali, Mykal Rose + Subatomic Sound System, Anuhea, Thrive.

Friday:

Wu-Tang Clan, Sublime with Rome, Cypress Hill, Steel Pulse, Common Kings, The Interrupters, L.A.B., Maoli, Jesse Royal, Lila Iké, Surfer Girl, Joe Samba, Kyle Smith, Soulwise.

Saturday:

Headliner to be announced: Shaggy, Collie Buddz and Friends, Hieroglyphics feat. Del the Funky Homosapien, Gentleman, Hirie, Ozomatli feat. Chali 2na and Cut Chemist, Alborosie, BadFish, Kes, The Skints, The Hip Abduction, Little Stranger, Cydeway.

Sunday:

Dirty Heads, Iration, Dispatch, Kolohe Kai, Matisyahu, The Movement, Natiruts, The Elovaters, Long Beach Dub Allstars, Denm, Thee Sacred Souls, Shwayze, KBong and Johnny Cosmic, Tunnel Vision, B Foundation, The Rudians.