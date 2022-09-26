Workplace romances can be detrimental

Controversy has again flared over an incident of an intimate workplace relationship. This time the incident occurred in sports, as the National Basketball Association (NBA) team, the Boston Celtics suspended without pay, its coach, Ime Sunday Udoka, who took them to the 2022 NBA Championships, for having a romantic relationship with a female staffer.

People on social media, and on sports talk-shows tend to sympathize with the coach for the intensity of the punishment. And, because Udoka is a Black man, some people see racist overtones in the actions taken by the Celtics management.

But the coach worked in an organization with rules against intimate relationships between staff members. Some people argue organizational rules against workplace romance are unrealistic. Afterall, they argue, humans work for long hours in environments closely interacting with each other, and it is quite easy for people to develop intimate feelings. On the other hand, employers are aware of the fickle nature intimate relations can have. These relationships come with no guarantee to last. Often when they fail, the spurned party, hurt and feeling used and discarded, claim sexual harassment, causing the organization significant legal and financial liability.

It is not clear if in the case of Udoka’s suspension, sexual harassment claims were made against him, but there is speculation the relationship had disintegrated to encroach sexual harassment claims from the female involved.

Prior to the 1980’s sexual harassment (particularly of women) was not subject to legal liability. Perpetuators received only “a slap on the wrist.” However, civil rights activists saw this as workplace discrimination against women, and contrary to Equal Employment Opportunity regulations.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) defines sexual harassment as: “Unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, and other verbal or physical actions, and for barring employment or career advancement because of one’s gender.” Generally, in the workplace, sexual harassment is described as any incident in which someone directs unwanted sexual attention towards another.

Today laws exist making acts of sexual harassment in the American workplace punishable by immediate dismissal, and the payment of significant funds to victims for damages. However, these laws attract critics.

It is argued workplace sexual harassment laws create a hostile environment, and a divide between female and male employees. Some insist the laws create a tense environment between the genders. Incidents have occurred where partners in once cordial, intimate, workplace relationships that turned sour, unfairly accuse another of making “unwelcome,” “unwarranted” sexual advances. Indeed, there are instances where employees, including managers, are terminated, having been accused by former romantic partners. This is the main reason several companies prohibit romantic relations between employees.

Another criticism against sexual harassment laws is they do not take into consideration workplace cultural diversities. For example, male employees from the Caribbean are inclined to readily compliment, or joke with female co-workers on their dress, grooming, and posture. Such compliments, if overdone, can easily be construed as sexual harassment according to US workplace laws.

Other critics argue sexual harassment laws are unfairly skewed in favor of women. But while the laws may have been made to protect women against workplace harassment and discrimination, with several women being victims, research indicates women are not the only victims. In 2017, there were 11,717 charges of sexual harassment in the U.S. courts. Of those charges 17.6 percent were from men, up from 11.6 percent in 2010.

Despite the criticisms, sexual harassment is a serious and costly workplace infringement. Victims of workplace sexual harassment usually suffer loss of self-esteem, humiliation, psychological injury, and at times damage to professional reputation and career. Some victims, although winning a sexual harassment case leave the workplace rather than face potential problems because of the claims they made.

Sexual harassment claims cost companies’ loss from absenteeism, lower productivity and employee morale, high employee turnover. Companies risk paying high court costs and damages to alleged victims, and a blight on the company’s reputation in its target market.

Adherence to these laws must be a focus of workplace training. It is irresponsible for any business, small or large, not to focus on sexual harassment laws. It is also irresponsible for all staff members, regardless of rank, not to heed these laws.

The sympathy for the Celtics coach is understood, but he knew the organizational rules; signed contracts to adhere to these rules. Tempting as the physical attraction may have been, he had the responsibility of adhering to the rules, but didn’t.