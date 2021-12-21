Jamaican Christmas Black Cake Recipe

Aside from gathering with friends and family during the festive season, Jamaicans and other Caribbean nationals mainly look forward to dinner on Christmas Day.

One of the highlights of a traditional Caribbean Christmas dinner is the cake of pudding. For Jamaicans, the Black Cake is the usual staple.

The Jamaican Christmas cake has long been the most popular Jamaican dessert on the island. Jamaican black cake is thought to be derived from the British figgy pudding, but with an island twist. While it has traditionally been thought of as a Christmas cake, it is also frequently used as a wedding cake.

This delicious cake is found on every table in Jamaica and the Jamaican diaspora, and around the Christmas season. Here is the recipe for the Christmas Black Cake.

Course Dessert

Cuisine Jamaican

Prep Time 45 minutes

Cook Time 45 minutes

Resting Time 30 minutes

Total Time 2 hours 45 minutes

Servings 30

Calories 326 kcal

Author myjamaicanrecipes.com

Ingredients

16 oz Dark Brown sugar

16 oz Unsalted Butter

12 Large Eggs

2 tbsp Vanilla

2 tbsp Rose Water

2 tbsp Mixed Essence

6 oz All Purpose Flour Sifted

6 oz Bread Crumbs Plain

1 tbsp Salt

2 tbsp Baking Powder

2 tbsp Cinnamon

2 tbsp Ginger Grounded

1 tbsp Mixed Spice

1 tbsp Nutmeg Grounded

1/2 tbsp Cloves Grounded

1/2 cup Raisins Dried

1/2 cup Currants Dried

1/2 cup Cranberries Dried

1/2 cup Prunes Chopped and Pitted

1/2 cup Dates Chopped and Dried

1/2 cup Candied Cherries

1/2 cup Candied Mixed Peel

2 cups Red Port Wine

1 cup Jamaican White Rum Wray and Nephew brand

2 tbsp Molasses

4 tbsp Browning

1 tbsp Baking Soda

2 tbsp Almond Flavor

Instructions

Cream 16 oz of dark brown sugar and 16 oz of unsalted butter in an electric mixer until smooth. Add 12 large eggs to your creamed butter and sugar mixture (Add 3 eggs at a time until they are all incorporated into your mixture). Add 2 tbsp vanilla, 2 tbsp rose water 2 tbsp mixed essence and 2 tbsp of almond flavor to your mixture. Combine in a bowl, 6 oz all-purpose sifted flour, 6 oz plain bread crumbs, 1 tsp salt, 2 tbs baking powder, 1 tbs baking soda, and cinnamon, 2 tbs ground ginger, 1 tbs mixed spice, 1 tsp nutmeg, and 1/2 tsp ground cloves. Now it’s time to prepare your dried fruits.

Simmer over low heat, 2 cups of port wine and 1 cup of Jamaican White Rum, add 1/2 cup dried raisins, 1/2 cup dried currants, 1/2 cup dried cranberries, 1/2 cup chopped pitted prunes, 1/2 cup chopped dried dates, 1/2 cup candied cherries and 1/2 cup candied mixed peel.

When all liquid has evaporated let your fruits cool. Alternate your flour and fruit mixture to your cream mixture and blend in your electric mixer (Do not beat). Add 2 tbs molasses, and 4 tbs browning to your mixture and blend slowly in your electric mixer. (Do not beat). Grease and line 2 eight-inch baking pans with butter or nonstick spray Fill pans 3/4 full, Heat oven to 350 degrees (Do not preheat). Bake until done (approximately 45 mins) Remove from oven while still hot, mix together 1/4 cup port wine and 1/8 cup white rum and pour over cakes. Leave cakes in pan to cool.

Source: Myjamaicarecipes.com