VM Group President & CEO hosts Community Meeting & Lyme in South Florida

By Sheri-Kae McLeod

VM Group President and CEO Courtney Campbell will visit South Florida between August 3rd and 6th, 2022 to connect with the Jamaican diaspora community as part of Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee 60th Independence Week of Celebrations.

VM Group
VM Group President and CEO, Courtney Campbell

The first scheduled activity is the Group President’s Community Meeting & Lyme which will be held at Signature Grand, 6900 W State Road 84, Davie, Florida 33317, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (cocktails: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.).

During this event, members of the public will be able to meet with Campbell and other VM Leaders and receive updates on the latest product and service innovations, as well as the proposed restructuring of the VM Group. They will also learn about exciting Real Estate opportunities in Jamaica, and get some insights on the Jamaica Stock Exchange and the overall investment climate.

“I look forward to meeting with our members, as well as prospective Members in Florida again. We have lots of exciting news to share and, as always, I am eager to hear from them directly,” said Campbell.

The VM Group, in celebrating with the Diaspora community, will also participate in its sponsorship of the following Independence Celebrations:

– Mayor Wayne Messam’s Jamaican-Emancipendence 60th Anniversary Award Presentation at the Miramar Civic Center, Friday, August 5th

– Ole Time Jamaican Fair, at the Miramar Regional Park, Saturday, August 6th

– Jamaica United Relief Association (JURA) / Consul General of Miami Jamaica’s Diamond Independence Jubilee Gala, at the Marriott Fort Lauderdale Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center, Saturday, August 6th, 2022.

