Caribbean Diaspora NewsLegal & Immigration

US federal court blocks Trump’s termination of TPS for Venezuelan migrants

tps migrants venezuela
Supporters of a program that gives people from some countries temporary protection from deportation rallied in San Francisco in March. Credit...Jeff Chiu/Associated Press
By Sheri-kae McLeod

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to revoke Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for nearly 350,000 Venezuelans, calling the move “baseless” and accusing it of “smacking of racism.”

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen issued a ruling that halted a directive from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, which would have stripped legal protections that currently allow Venezuelans to live and work in the U.S. The decision came after a lawsuit filed by the National TPS Alliance, an organization that represents thousands of TPS holders.

Judge Chen criticized the administration’s rationale for ending TPS, particularly its claims that Venezuelan migrants were linked to the Tren de Aragua gang. He stated that such generalizations about the Venezuelan TPS population were unfounded and rooted in harmful stereotypes. “Generalization of criminality to the Venezuelan TPS population as a whole is baseless and smacks of racism predicated on generalized false stereotypes,” Chen wrote in his ruling.

The judge also pointed out that TPS holders contribute significantly to the U.S. economy, noting that they “work, spend money, and pay taxes.” He further dismissed the administration’s claim that Venezuelan migrants impose financial burdens on local communities, calling it “entirely lacking in evidentiary support.”

Chen’s ruling effectively preserves the protections extended under the Biden administration, which granted TPS to Venezuelans in response to the ongoing political instability and economic crisis in Venezuela under President Nicolás Maduro.

- Advertisement -

The Trump administration now has one week to appeal the decision. Meanwhile, a separate legal challenge is ongoing concerning similar policies that affect 500,000 Haitians.

In addition to this case, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg is reviewing whether the Trump administration violated a previous court order by invoking the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelans accused of gang affiliation.

Early last month, on March 15, a federal judge blocked a deportation flight to El Salvador, ordering it to turn back before reaching its destination.

Despite the legal setbacks, the administration deported 17 alleged gang members to El Salvador over the weekend under the Immigration and Nationality Act, bypassing the contested Alien Enemies Act.

 

More Stories

Canadian arrested for smuggling St. Vincent woman at US border

Canadian arrested for smuggling St. Vincent woman at US border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Cannon Corners border crossing arrested a Canadian citizen on March 27 for attempting to smuggle...
Senator Audrey Marks

US government hails Senator Audrey Marks for strengthening Jamaica relations

The United States government has praised former Jamaican Ambassador to the United States and former Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS),...
Guyanese activist Melly Mel granted bail following ICE arrest

Guyanese activist Melly Mel granted bail following ICE arrest

Guyanese social media activist Melissa Atwell-Holder, widely known as Melly Mel, has been granted bail after her arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement...
Caribbean nationals among over 300 immigrants arrested by ICE in Massachusetts

Caribbean nationals among over 300 immigrants arrested by ICE in Massachusetts

Scores of Caribbean nationals were among the 370 illegal immigrants apprehended by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and federal law enforcement partners during...
Deportation force

Law-abiding green card holders don’t need to fear deportation, says Rubio

Amid growing concerns among the Jamaican diaspora in the United States about potential deportations, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sought to reassure...
Grandfather of Harlem Robert Panton

Grandfather of Harlem Robert Panton faces deportation to Jamaica

A Jamaican-born Harlem resident who has lived in the United States for more than 50 years was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement...
Guyanese Influencer Remains In ICE Custody In Louisiana

Over $38K raised for Guyanese Melly Mel’ ahead of immigration hearing 

Over $38,000 has been raised to support the legal defense of Melissa 'Melly Mel' Atwell, a Guyana-born social network activist who is scheduled to...
KC and Edwin Allen win champs 2022

The commercialization of ISSA Boys & Girls Champs: Who really benefits?

The ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ & Girls’ Championships (‘Champs’) is one of the biggest secondary school sporting events globally. Year after year, Champs draws massive sponsorship...
Jamaicans in the diaspora choosing to return home

Data shows more Jamaicans in the diaspora choosing to return home

An increasing number of Jamaicans living abroad are choosing to return home, according to the latest data from the Jamaica Customs Department. Provisional figures...
Appeals court reinstates portions of Florida election law immigrant voting

New York court blocks immigrant voting law, impacting Caribbean diaspora

New York’s highest court has ruled that a 2021 law allowing some legal permanent residents to vote in local elections is unconstitutional, marking a...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
drinking water Miami Dade

Miami-Dade Commissioners to vote on removing fluoride from drinking water

Skip to content