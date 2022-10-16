Three Miami-grown Jamaican DJs who are making a global mark

Jamaica has contributed more to music than most countries put together. Ska, dub, mento, reggae, and dancehall are broken apart, reassembled, and combined with outside influences to create new sounds. Here are three Miami-grown, Jamaican DJs who are not only pushing the boundaries of Jamaican music, but also promoting the culture at large, across the entire globe.

Walshy Fire

Leighton Paul Walsh, AKA Walshy Fire, is one of the progenitors of the kind of neo-reggae that escapes classification. A member of the illustrious, Black Chiney sound system, which spearheaded the combination of smooth R&B with rougher, soulful reggae. World famous DJ, Diplo cites Black Chiney as a big influence on the style of music his supergroup Major Lazer makes, of which Walshy Fire is one third.

Walshy Fire considers himself an ambassador for the culture, stating in a 2013 interview with the Miami New Times, “My sole purpose with this Major Lazer thing is to bring back some glory and international exposure [for] reggae and dancehall. We just make it fun so that people will walk away going, “I want to go do some research.”

In Major Lazer, Walshy Fire takes the classic Jamaican hype man role while Diplo spins, but he’s a formidable DJ in his own right, headlining many events around the world on his own.

Rum & Bass is Walshy Fire’s weekly Miami dancehall party that features some of the most talented DJs in the area and across the globe. He’s also on the team of creatives and entrepreneurs who opened Dante’s Hifi, the first vinyl listening bar and venue dedicated to the analog audiophile music culture in Wynwood.

Silent Addy

Adam Alexander adopted the moniker “Silent Addy” as a means of saying his “actions will speak louder than words.” Based on his track record, it’s safe to say, Addy has a lot of action.

Silent Addy has dj’d some of the hottest events in Miami. He’s also a party organizer in his own right, putting on classics such as “Way Up! Thursdays” and experimenting with new media via his Bashment TV stream, broadcast live on the Internet network, Twitch.tv.

“People all over the world know about the different events I do,” Addy says. “If you are in Italy, you can watch at home and feel like you went to the party, and hopefully you can check it out one day in real life.”

If music was not enough, Addy is also giving Miami a literal taste of Jamaica. In late 2020, he opened up a Jamaican patty pop up with friends, called King Patty’s, offering Jamaican patties and seasonal menu items.

Jason Panton

Jason Panton navigates the intersection of artiste with a dash of businessman sprinkled in. He’s an entrepreneur, DJ, Grammy award nominated A&R, and recently a restaurateur.

Panton is a tastemaker, but even that feels reductive. He sees everything he’s involved in as filled with life. “Art is creating something from a vision. The canvas is blank, and you apply colors from a palette and create something. There is a roomful of people who are standing and as the DJ, you give them the music that makes them move, and in marketing you bring something to life that wasn’t there,” he shares in a media interview.

A real renaissance man, Panton has dabbled and excelled at painting, art curation, and held a residency at Edna Manley Art College in Jamaica. He has also served as the marketing manager for the Marley Beverage company and has created campaigns that emphasized music and Jamaican culture for some of the biggest brands including Red Bull and Guinness.

He’s just as versatile musically. Not only a DJ that’s capable of holding his own in any club, but Patton also served as an A&R on Jesse Royal’s Grammy-nominated eponymous album, “Royal” on which he has writing and production credits.

His latest venture, Dubwise Café is an oasis in the urban sprawl of Kingston. A picturesque restaurant and bar with impeccable rustic decor, Dubwise Café serves an innovative plant-based menu with regular live performances platforming both established and upcoming talent.