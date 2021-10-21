South Florida Restaurants to Participate in National Jerk Day – October 24

Several Jamaican restaurants in South Florida will participate in National Jerk Day celebrations in the United States, on Sunday, October 24th.

Jerk Day will bring food connoisseurs and lovers of jerk together to highlight spicy, flavourful jerk dishes, with a dash of history, a pinch of art, and a splash of culture.

To also engage Jerk stakeholders from across the diaspora, Grace Foods has invited local restaurants, Food Trucks and caterers to create and offer Grace-themed dishes with special offers to customers during the week of October 19 – 24. Patrons of participating outlets will savor the experience of its authentic jerk seasonings, coconut water, and Tropical Rhythms.

“We are delighted to support the global recognition of Jerk cuisine, which we feel is a worthy flag-bearer for the awesome culinary offerings and distinct culture of Jamaica. We encourage all restaurants, foodies and lovers of Caribbean cuisine far and wide to join us in paying tribute to this delicious masterpiece of flavors, which has had such remarkable impact around the world,” says Kimberley Lue Lim, Global Category Manager responsible for Jerk at Grace Foods.

Several restaurants in New York and South Florida will be participating in this initiative. New Yorkers can head over to Island Spice Grill Food Truck, The Door, Smokehouse, and Miss Lily’s to indulge in their jerk offerings.

South Floridians can stop by Donna’s Caribbean Restaurants, Island Fusion Grill, Jerk Machine, What a Jerk Food Truck, Dynamic Cuisines Food Truck, Kingston Delight, Dutch Pot, and GoldenKrust to get a taste of delectable jerk goodness.

“Island Fusion Grill made a conscious decision to ensure our vegan meals are the healthiest selections for our guests. We intentionally procure the freshest, locally grown whole food ingredients as a standard operational policy for our company. Our Jerk Coconut Cutlet is a customer favorite because it’s tasty, healthy and spices up the tastebuds. We salute National Jamaican Jerk Day. Come by and celebrate with us.” – Chef Dea, Founder & CEO of Island Fusion Grill.

If you’re not close to any of these restaurants, you can still participate in the celebrations virtually, by cheffing up your favorite jerk dishes at home and using the #NationalJerkDay hashtag on social media.