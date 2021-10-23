Prima Health Center to Host a “Meet and Mingle” with NMB Commissioner Villard

Dr. Rose-May Seide, Owner and Medical Director of Prima Health Center, has partnered with the Honorable City of North Miami Beach Commissioner Paule Villard, to present a “Meet and Mingle” community engagement event, set for Saturday, October 23 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

The event takes place at Prima Health Center, located at 125 NE 167th Street in Miami.

The celebration will serve as a time to engage with the community through fun activities, music, raffles, and exercise opportunities. Dr. Seide and her team will also provide office tours, and discuss important health news to navigate through this continual COVID-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

In addition, Commissioner Villard will share meaningful news on funding that the City of North Miami Beach has received for its residents.

This event will be packed with things to do all in the name of healthy lifestyle practices. Guests can participate in receiving food from food distribution, gift cards, fitness coach demonstrations and more!