Miramar Mayor Announces Three Hispanic Heritage Month Events

The City of Miramar Mayor Wayne M. Messam announced a series of events, starting October 1, to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

“The rich diversity of our City is something to celebrate every day,” he said. “Therefore, we are particularly excited about the variety of activities we are sponsoring for all of our citizens to enjoy during Hispanic Heritage Month in October.”

The three main events celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month include:

Mayor’s Movie Night: A free screening of the movie “In the Heights”, on October 1st, 2021. There will be food and fun, with a DJ and food trucks starting at 5:30 pm. The movie will start at 7 pm. This will take place at the Miramar Cultural Center at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025.

Registration: intheheightsscreeningmessam.eventbrite.com

Hispanic Heritage Themed Yoga: A free Hispanic Heritage-themed yoga session will take place on October 2nd, 2021 at 10 am. This event will take place at Town Center Plaza, 2300 Civic Center Place, Miramar, Florida 33025. Participants should bring their own mat, and all levels of yoga are welcome.

Registration: atimetohealyoga.eventbrite.com

Hispanic Business Awards Reception: featuring guest speaker Bob Swindell, CEO of the Greater Ft. Lauderdale Alliance. This event will take place on October 14th,2021 at 5:30 pm at the Miramar Cultural Center at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025. Mayor Messam will be recognizing Hispanic business leaders in the City of Miramar. Registration: hispanicheritagereception.eventbrite.com