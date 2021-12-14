Lauderhill Police Department to Host Secret Santa Holiday Toy Giveaway

On Wednesday December 15, 2021, the Lauderhill Police Department will host the “Secret Santa” holiday toy giveaway.

During this event, the Police Chief Constance Stanley A.K.A Secret Santa along with her staff will visit several elementary schools and present a bike along with a $50 gift card to two students from each school who exemplify the schools core values.

The two students chosen to receive this honorable recognition have been selected by the school principal and staff from each elementary school. The selection criteria includes; academics, good citizenship, and overall conduct. This event will start promptly at 9:00 am and will conclude once each school is serviced.

- Advertisement -

School visit times: These are projected times and our goal is to spend roughly 20 minutes at each school. The teachers will introduce their students and the Chief and her staff will offer encouragement for continued success and, of course, provide them with bikes and toys.

Endeavor Elementary 2701 NW 56th Ave Lauderhill, FL 33313 – 9:00-9:20am

Royal Palm Elementary 1951 NW 56th Ave Lauderhill, FL 33313 9:30-9:50am

Castle Hill Elementary 2640 NW 46 Lauderhill, FL 33313 10:00-10:20 am

Lauderhill Paul Turner Elementary 1500 NW 49 AVE Lauderhill, FL 33313 10:30-10:50am

Eagles Nest Charter 3698 NW 15th Street Lauderhill, Fl. 33311 11:00-11:20am

Larkdale Elementary 3250 NW 12 Place Lauderhill, FL3331111:30-11:50

Martin Luther King Jr. Montessori 591 NW 31 Ave Lauderhill, FL 3331112:00-12:20pm

Broward Estates Elementary 441 NW 35Ave Lauderhill, FL 33311 12:30-12:50pm

It should be noted that a special recognition certificate will be awarded to Westway Towing for their generosity in supporting the youth during this holiday event.