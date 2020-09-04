JWOF Hosts Annual Health & Wellness Forum on September 19

Jamaican Women Of Florida (JWOF) in keeping with the tradition of empowering communities, and in collaboration with Broward County’s West Regional Library, will host its annual Health and Wellness Forum, on September 19, 2020. This year’s community conversation will broadcast virtually via Webex – Event.

The three-hour forum is free to the public and addresses topical issues related to health and wellness especially during these challenging times of COVID-19

The panelists include Melissa Noel, a multi-media and television journalist, Aisha McDonald, a Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Sandy Michael McDonald, Director of the Broward County Office of Economic and Small Business Development (OESBD), Dr. Karen Walker Coutrier, Nurse Practitioner (RN, PNP, Ph.D.) and Moderator Sofiya Ballin, an award-winning journalist, writer, producer, and curator.

Attendees will hear from these leaders in their professions who are at the forefront of identifying the impact of varying issues associated with COVID-19. They will discuss and share the positives of COVID -19 as well as solutions and resources to assist in taking us through these challenging times. The discussion will be followed by a session of YOGA with Alex Rivas of Body and Brain Yoga and presentations from local business members with products to calm, heal, and uplift.

The annual Health and Wellness conversations are an agenda item on the JWOF’s mission of community outreach. The event is now in its seventh year. It continues to attract large audiences because of its meaningful exchange of information regarding the health and well-being affecting our families. According to Committee Chair, Hilary Creary, “our aim is to educate and empower our community regarding current issues that affect their health and well-being”. The forum will also include a question and answer period.

JWOF encourages the community to attend this power-filled informative afternoon of learning. For more information and to register to attend this free event, visit www.jamaicanwomenofflorida.com or by calling 561-320-1391