CaribbeanCaribbean Diaspora News

Jamaican schools successful at World International Model United Nations (WIMUN) Conference

Jamaican schools successful at World International Model United Nations (WIMUN) Conference
From left: Ajani Bennett, Jaden Brown, Anthony Carrol, Malachi Burke, Mekhi Chambers, Jaiden Hunter, Jaylen Allen, Devon Barnes and (in back) Timothy Blake, Mark Moodie and Omarion Clarke outside the United Nations headquarters in New York, United States.
By Amelia Robinson

The World International Model United Nations (WIMUN) Conference 2025 wrapped up at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, marking its largest-ever gathering of delegates. The event saw students from around the world engaging in intense debates, negotiations, and simulations of real-world diplomatic scenarios.

Among the standout delegations was Jamaica, which brought 149 students from 13 schools, including Central, Old Harbour, Queen’s, Immaculate, Campion, Hillel, Wolmer’s Boys’, and Garvey Maceo high schools. To celebrate their participation and achievements, Jamaica’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Brian Wallace, hosted the delegation at a special luncheon in his office. Guests enjoyed traditional Jamaican dishes while reflecting on their accomplishments during the conference.

Top of Form

Bottom of Form

WIMUN is a prestigious simulation of the United Nations that takes place annually, bringing together students from across the globe to learn about the UN and hone their negotiation and teamwork skills. The conference offers participants a chance to develop a deeper understanding of global issues, practice diplomacy, and experience the workings of the United Nations while fostering a sense of global citizenship.

- Advertisement -

Every year, several schools from Jamaica travel to New York to join the event, contributing to the approximately 60 countries that participate. This year, the Jamaican students returned home on Saturday after an enriching experience at the conference.

Several Jamaican students were recognized for their exceptional contributions to the WIMUN conference. Their hard work and dedication to the event stood out among the participants.

The trip, which covered registration, airfare, accommodation, transportation, food, and more, was largely funded by a combination of corporate entities, parents, parent-teacher associations, alumni, and various fundraising efforts. One notable contributor this year was the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ), which provided round-trip tickets through its partnership with JetBlue.

AFJ Executive Director Caron Chung shared, “The American Friends of Jamaica, courtesy of its airline partner, JetBlue, supports giving in the areas of youth and education. We are passionate about inspiring the next generation through meaningful collaborative initiatives.”

More Stories

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
lottery scammers fraud scheme scam

Several Jamaican nationals arrested for lottery scam in Alabama

Skip to content