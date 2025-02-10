Jamaican schools successful at World International Model United Nations (WIMUN) Conference

The World International Model United Nations (WIMUN) Conference 2025 wrapped up at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, marking its largest-ever gathering of delegates. The event saw students from around the world engaging in intense debates, negotiations, and simulations of real-world diplomatic scenarios.

Among the standout delegations was Jamaica, which brought 149 students from 13 schools, including Central, Old Harbour, Queen’s, Immaculate, Campion, Hillel, Wolmer’s Boys’, and Garvey Maceo high schools. To celebrate their participation and achievements, Jamaica’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Brian Wallace, hosted the delegation at a special luncheon in his office. Guests enjoyed traditional Jamaican dishes while reflecting on their accomplishments during the conference.

WIMUN is a prestigious simulation of the United Nations that takes place annually, bringing together students from across the globe to learn about the UN and hone their negotiation and teamwork skills. The conference offers participants a chance to develop a deeper understanding of global issues, practice diplomacy, and experience the workings of the United Nations while fostering a sense of global citizenship.

Every year, several schools from Jamaica travel to New York to join the event, contributing to the approximately 60 countries that participate. This year, the Jamaican students returned home on Saturday after an enriching experience at the conference.

Several Jamaican students were recognized for their exceptional contributions to the WIMUN conference. Their hard work and dedication to the event stood out among the participants.

The trip, which covered registration, airfare, accommodation, transportation, food, and more, was largely funded by a combination of corporate entities, parents, parent-teacher associations, alumni, and various fundraising efforts. One notable contributor this year was the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ), which provided round-trip tickets through its partnership with JetBlue.

AFJ Executive Director Caron Chung shared, “The American Friends of Jamaica, courtesy of its airline partner, JetBlue, supports giving in the areas of youth and education. We are passionate about inspiring the next generation through meaningful collaborative initiatives.”