Jamaican Inspired Jigsaw Puzzles – Pieces of Home

By A Binns

Inspired by Jamaica’s beauty and culture, puzzle creator, Shauna-Gaye Hart developed jigsaw puzzles to capture the beauty and vibrance of Jamaica. The puzzles feature several common scenes encountered across the island captured in the first series she titled, Pieces of Home.

The initial series showcases photos taken by Hart and converted into puzzles. It includes a fishing village, Jamaica’s national fruit – ackee, as well as fruit stands commonly seen across the island. She noted that eventually the collection will expand and integrate Jamaica’s beaches, rivers, and other cultural elements.

Speaking in a televised interview on how the idea was initiated, Hart explained, “I like puzzles and I never ever realized that we do not have Jamaican inspired puzzles. One night I was going to bed, and I couldn’t sleep.” Hart said, she had an ‘aha moment’ and, “as soon as that happened, I was on it, and this is how the idea was born.”

Promoting the benefits and creativity of doing the puzzles, Hart noted, “There’s a lot of benefits to puzzling, it helps your mood and it’s good for your mental health. It is great for bonding, team-work exercises, and collaboration. It is also good for family projects.”

The puzzle pieces range from 100 to 500 pieces catering to beginner and advanced puzzle-doers. The pieces are textured and designed to fit precisely and prevent glare. Each box also includes a full-size poster. They are now available for purchase in stores across the island and online via the creator’s website, puzzlesbysg.com.

 

