Jamaican-Canadian businessman Wes Hall named to PM’s Council on Canada-US Relations

Wes Hall, Chairman and CEO of Kingsdale Advisors, has been appointed to the newly formed Prime Minister’s Council on Canada-U.S. Relations. Announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this week, the 19-member council brings together a group of influential leaders in business, innovation, and policy. Its primary goal is to help guide Canada through the complex and evolving relationship with its largest trading partner, the United States.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Canada and the U.S. share one of the world’s most successful and enduring bilateral relationships. However, with trade tensions and the looming threat of tariffs from the U.S. under President Donald Trump’s administration, Trudeau established the council to advise the government on how to best navigate this uncertain period.

Hall, a Jamaican-born business leader, expressed his commitment to helping Canada actively shape its economic future, rather than simply responding to U.S. policy shifts. “Since President Trump took office, our discussions have been ongoing. Every day brings a new challenge,” Hall said. “These aren’t just political maneuvers; they have real consequences for businesses, jobs, and families on both sides of the border.”

Hall emphasized that Canada is dealing with an unpredictable U.S. trading partner and that diversification of trade relationships is key to ensuring stability. He highlighted Canada’s swift response to U.S. tariffs, noting that Canada imposed $155 billion in tariffs on U.S. goods after President Trump’s initial measures, with $30 billion taking effect immediately. “That got his attention, and we earned a pause. But let’s be clear – this isn’t over. Hope is not a strategy. We have to assume tariffs will continue under this administration,” he added.

While Hall acknowledged that no U.S. business leader believes tariffs are beneficial, he pointed out that the tariffs are hurting both U.S. and Canadian industries. “Even Ford’s CEO has warned that a 25% tariff will devastate the U.S. auto industry, benefiting European and Japanese automakers instead,” he said. “The U.S. administration is playing a dangerous game, and Canadian businesses and consumers are caught in the crossfire.”

- Advertisement -

Despite the challenges, Hall noted the resilience of Canadians in the face of adversity. “We’re seeing consumers choose Canadian-made products and a renewed urgency to address our own internal economic barriers, such as interprovincial trade restrictions and infrastructure challenges,” he said.

In his role on the council, Hall is committed to working with Prime Minister Trudeau and other members to ensure that Canada’s economic future is secure and independent of unpredictable U.S. policies. “If President Trump moves forward with tariffs again, we will respond. We won’t sit idle while our economy is under attack. At the same time, we must look beyond the U.S. to fully utilize our trade agreements with Europe, Asia, and other markets,” Hall concluded. “Canada can’t afford to rely on a single, unreliable customer. This is our moment to diversify and strengthen our economy.”

The council, which also includes prominent figures like former premiers Jean Charest, Rachel Notley, and Stephen McNeil, former Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. David MacNaughton, and business leaders such as Arlene Dickinson and Linda Hasenfratz, will work to advise the government on strategies to protect and grow Canada’s economic interests during this pivotal time.

Other members include former Labour Congress President Hassan Yussuff, political strategist Brian Topp, and several key leaders from industry, government, and trade. Together, they will help Canada navigate its complex relationship with the U.S. while seeking new opportunities for growth and trade around the world.