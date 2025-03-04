Caribbean Diaspora News

Jamaican-born nurse Dr. Sandra Lindsay launches new healthcare initiative in Jamaica

Dr. Sandra Lindsay Jamaican nurse
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Dr. Sandra Lindsay, the Jamaican-born nurse known worldwide for being the first in the United States to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, is stepping up her efforts to support healthcare in her homeland with a new initiative.

In a recent Instagram post captioned “One One Coco, Full Basket – Strengthening Healthcare, One Step at a Time,” Dr. Lindsay shared her journey of giving back to Jamaica by leading surgical missions and forming strategic healthcare partnerships.

Through the support of Northwell Health and the dedication of healthcare professionals both in Jamaica and the United States, Dr. Lindsay has spearheaded the Jamaica to New York series. The initiative, which she emphasized is more than a typical medical mission, aims at creating a sustainable impact by working alongside local healthcare providers to deliver care, share knowledge, and enhance medical capabilities in Jamaica.

“So far, we have performed 20 life-changing surgeries—but the impact extends far beyond the operating room,” Dr. Lindsay wrote. The surgeries have transformed the lives of women who were previously isolated, unable to work, and struggling economically due to debilitating medical conditions. The initiative has enabled them to regain independence and return to their communities with renewed hope.

Dr. Lindsay, who serves as vice president of public health advocacy at Northwell Health in New York, highlighted the importance of collaboration with Jamaica’s Ministry of Health and local healthcare providers. She expressed gratitude to the healthcare professionals who volunteered their time and expertise, describing the effort as a shared mission to build a stronger healthcare system for Jamaica.

Reflecting on the Jamaican proverb “One One Coco, Full Basket,” Dr. Lindsay emphasized that small, consistent efforts can lead to significant change. “Every surgery, every collaboration, and every shared moment of learning brings us closer to a stronger healthcare system,” she noted, reinforcing her long-term vision for healthcare in Jamaica.

On March 4, Dr. Lindsay expanded her commitment to her homeland by launching the Sandra Lindsay Foundation’s period poverty initiative at Camperdown High School in Kingston. The program aims to support young girls by providing essential menstrual products, addressing a significant healthcare gap in Jamaica.

The initiative will supply various products, including sanitary napkins, menstrual cups, period panties, and tampons, based on the specific needs of each location. In addition to Camperdown High School, support will extend to Glenmuir High School—Dr. Lindsay’s alma mater—Victoria Jubilee Hospital’s women’s health clinic, and the Mustard Seed home Dare to Care.

The project has garnered support from various organizations, including Egal, an Ohio-based company, the Girl Scouts of Nassau County, and the Nassau County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

With her impactful initiatives, Dr. Lindsay continues to use her platform to advocate for equitable healthcare access and inspire a new generation of healthcare leaders both in Jamaica and abroad.

