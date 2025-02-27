Jamaican-born fraud analyst Naujae Lee helping US victims reclaim lost funds

As fraudulent activities continue to rise, fraud analyst and investigator Naujae Lee has become a beacon of hope for countless victims seeking to recover stolen funds through her Confinance Fraud Consulting Firm. With over six years of experience in developing and executing fraud prevention strategies, Lee has helped U.S. institutions save more than $2 million. Her efforts have also led to a 25% reduction in fraudulent transactions, a 15% increase in customer satisfaction, and the prosecution of fraudsters, resulting in the recovery of $250,000.

“Investigation is at the heart of it all,” Lee explained to Observer Online. “There are moments when you feel discouraged. Sometimes, even when you’re helping clients, they are hesitant to cooperate out of fear or embarrassment. But persistence is key. Recovery isn’t always guaranteed, which is why I focus more on prevention than recovery.”

Lee’s passion for combatting fraud began during her tenure as a dispute/fraud analyst at American Express in 2018. After three years, she moved on to work as a senior analyst and investigator for the Tennessee Credit Union. Today, she manages her consulting firm while also contracting for various financial institutions.

A proud alumna of Mona High School, Lee pursued her tertiary education at Broward College in Florida and is currently studying fraud and financial crime at Utica University in New York.

She also highlighted a concerning trend she’s observed between fraudulent behavior and the influence of dancehall culture. “In today’s world, being a scammer has become a form of prestige. There’s no longer shame in it, and that shift is worrying. The ‘cool kids’ today aren’t the well-dressed dancers or singers — they’re the ones engaging in fraudulent activities,” Lee said.

While Lee primarily works independently, she occasionally enlists the help of two additional team members to assist with investigations. She specializes in providing businesses with fraud prevention strategies. “I show businesses how vulnerable their systems are to scams based on the software I use, which sparks a crucial conversation. The key question then becomes, ‘What are you going to do to protect your clients?’” she explained, noting that many business owners are often reluctant to invest in necessary security measures.

To protect themselves from fraud, Lee urges the public to be vigilant. “Individuals need to be extra cautious about emails, be selective about which companies they share information with, and avoid saving card details on websites. Trust your instincts — if something feels off, don’t follow through with it,” she advised.