Jamaica Hi-5K Walk Run A Success in Six US Cities

The third Jamaica Hi-5K Walk Run, which took place across six cities in the United States on May 7th, was a major success.

This is according to Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami, Oliver Mair who initiated the event.

The 5K this year took place in Miramar, Orlando, Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, and Phoenix. Members of the diaspora who could not attend in person were also invited to engage virtually.

The event had over 1,000 registrations this year, making it the largest staging.

“It’s our third staging and this one was the biggest,” said Consul General Mair, who also thanked the participants, sponsors, and the elected officials who supported the event.

Among the officials who supported the event in person included Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Entertainment, Gender and Sport, Olivia Grange, Miramar Commissioner Alexandra Davis, Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam, and Lauderdale Lakes Mayor Hazelle Rogers.

“It was a successful initiative geared at being able to provide funds for the clinics back home,” Consul General Mair explained.

The proceeds from the 5K Walk/Runs will continue to benefit the four Health Clinics which were adopted from previous events by the Diaspora community of the Southern USA. To date, clinics have been adopted in Port Antonio, Portland; Riversdale, St. Catherine; Bamboo, St. Ann; and Highgate, St. Mary.

Mair said the goal is to have five clinics being maintained under the Adopt-A-Clinic program, which was conceptualized by Jamaica’s Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Persons can view the results of the 5k or donate to the cause by going to www.jamaicahi5krun.com.