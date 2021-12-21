Tufton Commends Diaspora for Donations to Jamaica’s Healthcare Sector

Jamaica’s Minister of Health and Wellness has commended the diaspora for assisting the island’s healthcare sector throughout the pandemic, and announced plans that will facilitate easier donations.

Dr. Tufton says Cabinet has approved the appointment of a board for its Health for Life and Wellness Foundation headed by Courtney Cephas. He said that the new board will play a key role as the Ministry “tries to simplify, strengthen and make it easier” for the Diaspora to assist Jamaica in the area of healthcare.

The Minister, who was addressing members of a Diaspora medical mission to Jamaica virtually recently, said that overseas assistance in the field of healthcare must be accommodated in a seamless manner so that even more organizations and individuals will be encouraged to participate.

“No one should be finding it difficult to assist; obstacles that may be there, even though I do believe they have been improved overtime, we want to rid them totally,” he noted.

Dr. Tufton said there is a strategic plan that will see measures put in place “that will really make it easy for their [Diaspora] contribution, support and indeed, their involvement.”

He said that the measures will include establishing greater levels of communication using an electronic platform.

“So, whether it is in shipping stuff, getting the logistics sorted out, I am hoping in the new year, as we seek to strengthen and build on what we have done, that there will be fewer challenges,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tufton expressed gratitude to the United States-based Jamaicans Abroad Helping Jamaicans at Home Foundation (JAHJAH), which has been in the island since October 17, providing medical services at the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital in Westmoreland.

“I think the collaboration these past two months is a demonstration of better and more to come. We are committed to working with the Diaspora and we have demonstrated that commitment as we go along,” he told the team.

For his part, head of JAHJAH, Dr. Trevor Dixon, welcomed the Minister’s remarks, noting that “we want to do …so much more to assist with healthcare on this beautiful island.”

Dr. Dixon, who is Jamaican-born and formed JAHJAH in 2007, is leading the team of approximately 70 doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists.

“The volunteers have expressed that they want the Government to simplify the process for giving help and support. As medical professionals, we took an oath to do no harm. We love this country, and we are more than willing to do all we can, but we need the doors to be pushed open further, processes simplified and updated, so that it is easier to get the help for the people that need it the most,” he said.

“This is why it is so heartening to hear the words from Dr. Tufton and the promise to make things better…and more seamless for those who want to help,” he added.